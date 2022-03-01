Retired Norfolk police sergeant killed, woman injured in West Ocean View shooting; 2 suspects in custody Erica Smith/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Authorities arrested two 19-year-olds in connection with a shooting that left a retired Norfolk Police sergeant dead and a woman seriously injured in Norfolk’s West Ocean View neighborhood Monday night.

Andra Brown and Xavier E. Hudspeth, both of Norfolk, have each been charged with second-degree murder, malicious wounding and two counts of use of a firearm.

The shooting happened inside a home in the 9200 block of Phillip Avenue, Norfolk police said. Police were called to the scene at 8:20 p.m.

William Moore, 83, of Norfolk, was pronounced dead at the scene. Moore was a retired sergeant with the Norfolk Police Department, who served from 1965 to 1997, according to Noel Lipieko, a Norfolk police spokesperson.

A second person, a 63-year-old woman, was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. As of Tuesday afternoon, she was listed in critical condition.

The two suspects are being held at the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

