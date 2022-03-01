ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Retired Norfolk police sergeant killed, woman injured in West Ocean View shooting; 2 suspects in custody

By Ali Sullivan, The Virginian-Pilot
 3 days ago
Retired Norfolk police sergeant killed, woman injured in West Ocean View shooting; 2 suspects in custody

Authorities arrested two 19-year-olds in connection with a shooting that left a retired Norfolk Police sergeant dead and a woman seriously injured in Norfolk’s West Ocean View neighborhood Monday night.

Andra Brown and Xavier E. Hudspeth, both of Norfolk, have each been charged with second-degree murder, malicious wounding and two counts of use of a firearm.

The shooting happened inside a home in the 9200 block of Phillip Avenue, Norfolk police said. Police were called to the scene at 8:20 p.m.

William Moore, 83, of Norfolk, was pronounced dead at the scene. Moore was a retired sergeant with the Norfolk Police Department, who served from 1965 to 1997, according to Noel Lipieko, a Norfolk police spokesperson.

A second person, a 63-year-old woman, was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. As of Tuesday afternoon, she was listed in critical condition.

The two suspects are being held at the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

NORFOLK, VA
Norfolk, VA
