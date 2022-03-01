Cindy Crawford, 56, and lookalike daughter Kaia Gerber, 20, storm the runway at same fashion show

Paris Fashion Week turned into mother-daughter bonding time for Cindy Crawford.

The 56-year-old supermodel served her iconic catwalk strut at the same fashion show as her daughter Kaia Gerber , 20, on Monday.

The lookalike duo took part in the Off-White Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 runway show.

Crawford made quite an entrance prancing in a multi-tiered floor-length tulle dress. She accentuated the fierce look with a black cropped blazer and a top emblazoned with a university logo. You betta werk, Ms. Crawford!

Meanwhile, Gerber showed off her inherited fashion flair in a massive puff skirt that highlighted her toned legs and a yellow “pop” t-shirt. She camped it up with a pair of oval sunglasses in one hand and an iPhone in the other.

Crawford shares her model daughter with husband Rande Gerber.

According to JustJared , the show also featured other supermodel royalty including Naomi Campbell, Helena Christensen, Karen Elson, Amber Valetta, Joan Smalls and Karlie Kloss.

In December, Crawford was ever the proud supermodel mom as her daughter recreated an outfit she previously wore.

The legendary stunner took to Instagram to upload a pretty amazing side-by-side post of Gerber in the same sweater that Crawford previously rocked on an Elle cover 27 years ago.

The famous Ralph Lauren sweater is a fitted, navy, midriff-baring style with an American flag across the chest. Gerber also adopted the hands-in-pockets pose just like her mother.

“Baby stole my look! @elleusa now and then," Crawford captioned the twinning photo.

