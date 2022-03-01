Celebrate the Women of Alternative with Audacy on International Women's Day

Celebrate the women of Alternative with Audacy this Tuesday, March 8!

Alternative music is full of work created by strong and talented women, from Alanis , to Florence , to the Yeah Yeah Yeahs . We’ve seen Gwen Stefani and Shirley Manson shattering stereotypes in the 90s, the high emo energy of Hayley Williams and Paramore , and genre-defying newcomers like Billie Eilish, King Princess and WILLOW .

They’ve inspired us to use our own voices together, working towards equality and against bias. This International Women’s Day , Audacy honors these artists by highlighting their songs and sharing powerful conversations with female voices who have shaped the genre - and are taking it into the future. Join our celebration on Tuesday, March 8 featuring conversations with Shirley Manson , WILLOW, King Princess , and more.

Listen to your favorite music now on Audacy 's Women Of Alt

As Audacy spotlights powerful female voices who have helped shape the Alternative genre all week, follow conversations with some of the artists that have inspired equality and inclusion -- as we discuss what we can do to help keep it moving forward. Then, on March 8, hear featured female artists all day on your favorite Audacy Alternative stations !

WATCH NOW: Nicole Alvarez talks with Garbage's Shirley Manson

WATCH NOW: Ashley O talks with King Princess

She Sings, Audacy's Women's History Month station

It's a celebration of women in music and the uplifting songs they've given the world! Hear music from Florence + the Machine , Evanescence , Amy Winehouse , and many more!

