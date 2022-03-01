ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrate the Women of Alternative with Audacy on International Women's Day

By Christine Malovetz
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago

Celebrate the women of Alternative with Audacy this Tuesday, March 8!

Alternative music is full of work created by strong and talented women, from Alanis , to Florence , to the Yeah Yeah Yeahs . We’ve seen Gwen Stefani and Shirley Manson shattering stereotypes in the 90s, the high emo energy of Hayley Williams and Paramore , and genre-defying newcomers like Billie Eilish, King Princess and WILLOW .

They’ve inspired us to use our own voices together, working towards equality and against bias. This International Women’s Day , Audacy honors these artists by highlighting their songs and sharing powerful conversations with female voices who have shaped the genre - and are taking it into the future. Join our celebration on Tuesday, March 8 featuring conversations with Shirley Manson , WILLOW, King Princess , and more.

Listen to your favorite music now on Audacy 's Women Of Alt

As Audacy spotlights powerful female voices who have helped shape the Alternative genre all week, follow conversations with some of the artists that have inspired equality and inclusion -- as we discuss what we can do to help keep it moving forward. Then, on March 8, hear featured female artists all day on your favorite Audacy Alternative stations !

WATCH NOW: Nicole Alvarez talks with Garbage's Shirley Manson

WATCH NOW: Ashley O talks with King Princess

Plus, keep the music going with more of Audacy's all-new stations curated for fans, by fans.

She Sings, Audacy's Women's History Month station

It's a celebration of women in music and the uplifting songs they've given the world! Hear music from Florence + the Machine , Evanescence , Amy Winehouse , and many more!

Audacy All New
Brand new! This station is updated every Friday with the hottest new releases. When new music drops, find it on Audacy All New .

ALT New Arrivals
Music discovery just for you. Hear new releases from Muse , Bob Moses , Red Hot Chili Peppers , Portugal. The Man , and more.

Listen to even more of your favorite music on Audacy's '80s Underground , New Wave Mix Tape , '90s and Chill , IndustriALT , and ALT Roots exclusive stations -- plus check out our talent-hosted Kevan Kenney's Music Discovery , Megan Holiday's My So Called '90s Playlist , and Scott Lowe on the Go's Post Modern Music Box !

