ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Poor People’s Campaign builds momentum for march on D.C.

By Isiah Holmes
Wisconsin Examiner
Wisconsin Examiner
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tr5hN_0eSF1uu200

On March 28, the last Monday in March, the Poor People’s Campaign (PPC) will march on Raleigh, North Carolina. As part of the mobilization, actions will also be held in Madison, Wisconsin. Part of an ongoing 12-stop national tour, the actions aim to build momentum for a mass poor people’s assembly and march on Washington, D.C. on June 18. During a press conference Monday, Rev. Dr. William Barber II said that it’s a movement mobilized “among the 140 million poor and low wealth people in this country.” In other words, Barber added, “43% of this nation — a shameful number — 52% of our children, those who have been made poorer, even during COVID. Who have decided that somebody has been hurting our people, and we won’t be silent anymore.”

Barber said that a main focus is to shift the country’s moral narrative. “Because on June 18, it won’t be people speaking on behalf of people. But it will be people who are impacted by what we call the five interlocking injustices. Systemic racism, systemic poverty, ecological devastation, slashed and denial of health care, the war economy and the false narrative of religious nationalism.” The march, Barber said, will put “a face on the 140 million,” of which, he stressed, “66 million of that 140 million are white; 26 million are Black; 38% of Latinos are poor and low wealth; 38% of indigenous people, over 20% of Asians, 73 million women. And during COVID, billionaires made $2 trillion so far, while 8 million more people fell into poverty.”

Getty Images

In Wisconsin, over 2 million people, or about 35% of the population, live in poverty or low wealth conditions. As of 2018, some 313,000 people were uninsured in a state where the minimum wage of $7.25 is just 29.9% of the living wage of $24.54. According to an analysis done by Oxfam America , a global organization that analyzes economic and social inequality, Wisconsin “ranked last in the Great Lakes region in worker rights and protections.” Mid-2020 saw nearly half a million Wisconsinites who rent face eviction, or about 27% of householders statewide.

The trend has continued even into 2022. In late 2021, the Wisconsin Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against Berrada Properties, which owns 8,000 rental units in Milwaukee and Racine, for abusive and unfair practices against tenants. Recent weeks have seen a wave of evictions hit residents who live on Berrada’s properties, despite the lawsuit. Over 800 evictions were filed by Berrada in just two weeks.

Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis told Wisconsin Examiner that these facts among many, “show that we have to build a lot of power to be able to have those in power actually do what’s needed to heal, and build from there.” She underscored the importance of building movements which, like poverty, transcend political and social barriers. “We are seeing, in Wisconsin, folks building this fusion movement,” Theoharis explained, pointing to organizing around water quality in Wausau, Madison, Milwaukee and elsewhere as just one example. People organizing for labor rights and higher wages might find common ground with those organizing for expanded health care, she said.

Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis at a march in Alabama. (Photo by Steve Pavey)

“I think what we’re seeing that is so very necessary is exactly the kind of coming together of people who have been historically divided and pitted against each other,” said Theoharis. “For a long time, we’ve had this false moral narrative that blames poor people and blames immigrants and queer people and trans people and women for all of society’s problems. That kind of pits us against each other and then feeds us this lie of scarcity. That this is as good as it gets and we can’t really change anything for the better and we should just kind of get used to it.”

Increasingly, Theoharis is seeing people reject the lie of scarcity, she say, coming together for common causes. The Poor People’s Campaign centers what members call  the hidden power of poor and low income people. Beyond grassroots organizing, 43.24% of voters in 2020 were poor or low income . In that light, poor and low income residents make up a sizable voting block with the power to sway any election. “What we’re seeing is people are coming together in these powerful and creative ways,” said Theoharis, “refusing to be divided, and refusing to be silent about these issues that are impacting us and really getting organized, and building connection, and coalition, and fusion between people of many walks of life.”

That movement might be, in part, a  reaction to the pandemic, which exacerbated  existing systemic problems. Theoharis noted that the pandemic, “both exposed and then further — way further — deepened many of the inequalities that were existing and festering before COVID even hit. The pandemics of racism, poverty, and low wages that preceded it  have only really gotten worse.”

In April, the PPC will release an economic  report. Some of the problems exposed by the pandemic were alleviated by provisions in the American Rescue Plan Act and Build Back Better. Without federal pandemic relief, they might get worse again. “It means that millions more people have been pushed back below that poverty line,” said Theoharis. “It doesn’t have to be. We have the solutions at hand, we even know the programs that could be invested in. And yet, we have our politicians who are elected to serve the people, who are instead serving the interests of corporations and the wealthy. And that has an impact on everyone.” Theoharis added a modification to the Reagan-era mantra, “a rising tide lifts all boats” : “When you lift from the bottom, everybody rises.”

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post Poor People’s Campaign builds momentum for march on D.C. appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Wisconsin Examiner

A moment of clarity on voting rights

During Thursday’s Milwaukee Press Club panel discussion about the latest Marquette University Law School poll, Charles Franklin, the poll’s director and one of the most respected pollsters in the country, took a rare break from his usual careful neutrality to answer a question about his childhood in the segregated south in the 1950s and 60s.  […] The post A moment of clarity on voting rights appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Supreme Court chooses maps proposed by Evers in redistricting case

The Wisconsin Supreme Court chose proposals by Gov. Tony Evers for new Assembly, Senate and Congressional maps in the state, though because of a decision last year, the maps don’t change much from the strict partisan gerrymander that has been in place for the last decade.  Because of Wisconsin’s political geography, a Democratic majority in […] The post Supreme Court chooses maps proposed by Evers in redistricting case appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Likely death of anti-trans kids bill doesn’t make it less harmful, advocates say

A bill introduced in the Wisconsin Legislature last month that would ban transgender children from receiving gender-affirming care is still harmful to the mental health of those children, even though neither the Senate nor Assembly version of the bill was acted upon before the Assembly adjourned for the year, advocates say.  The bills were introduced […] The post Likely death of anti-trans kids bill doesn’t make it less harmful, advocates say appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Gableman provides ‘vibes and feelings’ for a dark future in Wisconsin democracy

In his rehashing of long-debunked theories about a long-settled election in hours of testimony and a 136-page report released Tuesday, former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman is providing the “vibes and feelings” that will allow Wisconsin Republicans to erode the state’s democratic norms, according to political scientists and election watchers.  Gableman, who has been tasked […] The post Gableman provides ‘vibes and feelings’ for a dark future in Wisconsin democracy appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Society
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
Local
Wisconsin Society
State
North Carolina State
City
Racine, WI
City
Madison, WI
State
Alabama State
City
Wausau, WI
City
Milwaukee, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Biden sweeps into Duluth-Superior to tout projects included in infrastructure law

Fresh off his first State of the Union speech for which he garnered the approval of anywhere from more than 70% to nearly 80% of people watching, according to polls, President Joe Biden traveled to Superior, Wis. and Duluth, Minn., Wednesday to promote projects included in last year’s bipartisan infrastructure law. The visit  brought to life talking […] The post Biden sweeps into Duluth-Superior to tout projects included in infrastructure law appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
DULUTH, MN
Wisconsin Examiner

Social justice groups press Biden after State of the Union

Advocates and activists pushing for immigration reform, voting rights protection, and an end to systemic injustice found some aspects of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech encouraging but express impatience about the lack of movement on some of the president’s promises. “The needs and priorities of the nation’s 140 million poor and low-income […] The post Social justice groups press Biden after State of the Union appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Wisconsin Examiner

Biden in State of the Union urges ‘unmistakable’ support for democracy in Ukraine

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden used his first State of the Union address on Tuesday night to reassert America as a leading global voice for democracy and condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin for starting an “unprovoked” war in Ukraine.  “Throughout our history we’ve learned this lesson – when dictators do not pay a price for their […] The post Biden in State of the Union urges ‘unmistakable’ support for democracy in Ukraine appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
POLITICS
Wisconsin Examiner

White House wants $10 billion for Ukraine aid, $22.5 billion for more COVID help

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is asking Congress to provide $10 billion in assistance to Ukraine and $22.5 billion in COVID-19 funding on a fast timeline — within the next week.  White House acting budget director Shalanda Young wrote in a letter to lawmakers that this likely won’t be the last emergency funding request for […] The post White House wants $10 billion for Ukraine aid, $22.5 billion for more COVID help appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Economy#Indigenous People#Labor Rights#Poverty#Trans People#Covid#Latinos#Asians#Oxfam America
Wisconsin Examiner

La Crosse council member aims to bring ‘progressive message’ to crowded 3rd District primary

Mark Neumann, a retired pediatrician, former Franciscan brother and current La Crosse Common Council member, is running to replace retiring Rep. Ron Kind in the Democratic primary for the 3rd Congressional District because he doesn’t believe progressive values are being represented in the crowded race.  Neumann is joined in the primary by state Sen. Brad […] The post La Crosse council member aims to bring ‘progressive message’ to crowded 3rd District primary appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
LA CROSSE, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Bill would offer every Wisconsin child a chance to start saving from birth

A bipartisan proposal that would create a special savings account for every Wisconsin child at birth or adoption will get a public hearing Tuesday in the state Assembly. The legislation — AB-974/SB-947 — was introduced by Reps. John Macco (R-Ledgeview) and Evan Goyke (D-Milwaukee) and Sen. Janis Ringhand (D-Bayfield). If it is enacted, every child […] The post Bill would offer every Wisconsin child a chance to start saving from birth appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

While requirements end, health officials say masks remain an important protection

COVID-19 mask requirements are ending in the only two jurisdictions that required them, but public health officials said Tuesday they would still encourage some people — especially those who are more vulnerable to the novel coronavirus — to continue wearing masks in public spaces to prevent the virus from spreading. Mask orders in Dane County […] The post While requirements end, health officials say masks remain an important protection appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Voting snafus in Texas primary show what may be on the way for other states

HOUSTON — Standing outside a polling location in the historically Black neighborhood of Kashmere Gardens on Election Day, lieutenant governor candidate Carla Brailey predicted that Texas’ performance in 2022’s first primary would gain national attention — no matter the outcome. Texas is already a model for other Republican-controlled states for its new law that makes […] The post Voting snafus in Texas primary show what may be on the way for other states appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Wisconsin Examiner

In the State of the Union, Biden tries to hold us together

In a State of the Union address focused on unity and optimism, Biden reassured the nation that “you, the American people, are strong.” We are “stronger than a year ago,” he told us. “You’ll be OK,” he said at another point, acknowledging the devastation of the pandemic, the uncertainty of the economy, of inflation, of […] The post In the State of the Union, Biden tries to hold us together appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Wisconsin Examiner

Iowa drinking water from Mississippi River has ‘forever chemicals’

Drinking water that is drawn from the Mississippi River by three Iowa cities has toxic chemicals that persist indefinitely in the environment, according to test results released last week by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Burlington, Davenport and Keokuk drinking water that goes to a combined total of more than 183,000 residents contains trace […] The post Iowa drinking water from Mississippi River has ‘forever chemicals’ appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
IOWA STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

New COVID-19 mask guidelines focus on individual judgment over mandates

New federal guidelines on community levels of COVID-19 and whether and when people should wear masks for protection are forcing public health providers to rethink recommendations for individuals and communities. The new guidelines emphasize individual decisions rather than public health orders. Nevertheless, they can still be used to encourage communities and groups to adopt shared […] The post New COVID-19 mask guidelines focus on individual judgment over mandates appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Republicans in Wisconsin try to curb our freedom to vote

Almost all of the bills that Republicans in the Wisconsin Legislature rammed through in the last week would have the effect of curbing our freedom to vote.Two bills would make voting by absentee ballot more difficult for all voters in Wisconsin. SB 939 would prohibit the Wisconsin Elections Commission or any local clerk from sending out […] The post Republicans in Wisconsin try to curb our freedom to vote appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson meets with top members of U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON — U.S. Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson began the arduous Senate confirmation process Wednesday, meeting on Capitol Hill with four key senators.  Jackson, who would become the first Black woman on the court if confirmed, started her morning with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat. Schumer said he expects Republicans […] The post Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson meets with top members of U.S. Senate appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WASHINGTON, DC
Wisconsin Examiner

Rally targets Johnson, Oshkosh Corp. as company moves ahead with South Carolina plans

With the global headquarters of Oshkosh Corp. as a backdrop, more than 100 union members and supporters gathered Saturday afternoon to push their campaign for the company to build new post office trucks in Wisconsin. The rally drew five Democratic candidates for Senate, who urged the corporation’s Oshkosh Defense unit to reconsider its decision to […] The post Rally targets Johnson, Oshkosh Corp. as company moves ahead with South Carolina plans appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
OSHKOSH, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Immigrant activists denounce bill to recruit DACA Dreamers into law enforcement

Immigrant rights groups are speaking out against a bill that passed the Assembly this week. AB-176 would allow law enforcement agencies in Wisconsin to hire people enrolled in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, referred to as “aliens” in the bill text. DACA, which includes 6,540 young Wisconsinites, protects immigrants who were brought […] The post Immigrant activists denounce bill to recruit DACA Dreamers into law enforcement appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Nurses seeking union at UW Health raise their campaign’s public profile

A campaign that began more than two years ago by nurses who want union representation at UW Health is stepping up its appeal for public support and attention, while the hospital system continues to reject collective bargaining. On Thursday, several hundred nurses and their supporters set up an informational picket line across the street from […] The post Nurses seeking union at UW Health raise their campaign’s public profile appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
MADISON, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Wisconsin Examiner

1K+
Followers
856
Post
175K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wisconsin Examiner is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site offering a fresh perspective on politics and policy in our state. As the largest news bureau covering state government, the Examiner will offer investigative reporting and daily coverage dedicated to the public interest. In Wisconsin’s great progressive tradition, we aim to hold the powerful accountable to the people, follow the money, and dig out the truth. Although we give you the inside scoop, we are not a publication for “insiders.” Instead, we cover stories and voices that too often go unheard. We take our inspiration from the motto emblazoned on a ceiling in our state Capitol: “The Will of the People Is the Law of the Land.” The Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence.

 https://wisconsinexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy