San Antonio, TX

WATCH: This guy went viral for parkouring on the San Antonio River Walk

By Priscilla Aguirre
 3 days ago
Reagan Popoff, a 21-year-old amateur parkour athlete from Dallas, stunned restaurant-goers along the River Walk, near the Pearl, with his impressive jump from a rock in the water to the pavement.  (popoffentertainment)

In January, Reagan Popoff, a 21-year-old amateur athlete from Dallas, stunned restaurant-goers along the River Walk 's Museum Reach. But it wasn't quite the splash you'd expect — the parkour athelete cleared an impressive jump from one of the river's protruding rocks to  a bridge in front of La Gloria. Since then, video of the leap has gone viral on TikTok.

Popoff told MySA he and his buddies were in town for the Texas Winter Jam , which brings together parkour athletes to perform a bunch of daredevil stunts in different spots. In case you haven't seen The Office , parkour is an athletic training discipline in which practitioners attempt to get from point A to point B in the most fluid way possible, without equipment and in the fastest and most efficient way possible.

After finishing a few jumps near the river, Popoff said he saw the rock nearby and considered jumping on it. Running and leaping to the rock was easy. Jumping back onto the bridge was a challenge, he said.

He took a video of the lead, which later went viral on TikTok. (popoffentertainment)

"Yeah, once I got over there. I was like, 'Oh no, there's no way I could get back,'" Popoff said. "I did not think I was going to make it because it was super slippery."

Luckily, his buddies held out their hands, encouraging Popoff that they would help him out once he leaped – and they did. After a quick 3-second countdown as well as taking off his socks and shoes, Popoff sprang into action and landed on the sidewalk with his buddies instead of the water.

@popoffentertainment ♬ original sound - Popoff

"I was so stoked," Popoff said. "Everyone was just going crazy. It was sick. It's always a fun time when you got an audience who appreciates how cool it was, but at the same time, I feel like they were all kind of hoping that I would have fallen."

Popoff posted the stunt on his TikTok , receiving more than three million views and 630,000 likes as of Monday, February 28. In the comments, many praised his skills, calling his jump "clean."

"That man just peaked," Darien Edds wrote.

"Solid broad jump," Shawn commented.

Popoff, who said he's been adventurous pretty much all his life, said people can see more skydiving and cliff jumping on his Instagram .

Also, for those who don't know, it's illegal to willfully enter the water along the River Walk . Popoff said he wasn't aware of those restrictions at the time.

