Hillsborough County, FL

Rental assistance: How Hillsborough County residents can apply for aid

By Beth Rousseau
 3 days ago

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Families struggling to pay the rising rent prices in Hillsborough County can once again sign up for the county’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

Leaders with Hillsborough County and the City of Tampa say they have an additional $28 million from the federal government to help residents cover the costs of rent and utilities.

The program started during the pandemic. It was paused when the initial $53.8 million in federal funding was allocated to local families.

Some renters have been outspoken about their need for assistance with living costs.

“I’m very upset about it emotionally. I have nowhere to go. I can’t afford a home at this time so, I’m just shouting for help,” one resident told the Tampa City Council.

“The prices rose a lot at all the places I was looking at and I couldn’t do it. I couldn’t afford anything,” another said.

Starting Tuesday, March 1, residents can apply to receive funds from the county’s rental assistance program. The money is available to cover the cost of rent and electric bills, for current and past due payments.

Applications will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis. The program is hoping to help up to 6,000 households.

Renters and landlords can apply here.

