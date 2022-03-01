PS Plus Games for March Revealed: 'GTA Online', 'Ghost of Tsushima' and More

"Grand Theft Auto" fans have felt like something has been amiss for quite some time. After all, it has been nearly a decade since the last mainline entry in the franchise was released. Sure, "Grand Theft Auto 5" continues to thrill new players with its insane storyline and consistent updates for its "GTA Online" mode, but players can't help but wonder why they haven't heard any concrete news about the next installment in the series. For many fans, it was starting to look like Rockstar would never release "Grand Theft Auto 6," but others have refused to give up hope. Surely the developer behind one of the best-selling games of all time must have something up its sleeve, right? As it turns out, the answer is yes.

