ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

PS Plus Games for March Revealed: 'GTA Online', 'Ghost of Tsushima' and More

By Harrison Abbott
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PS Plus is offering extra free games this week, including one that is brand new. Here is the full list of every title that is being given away to...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
SVG

Rockstar Finally Confirms What We've All Suspected About GTA 6

"Grand Theft Auto" fans have felt like something has been amiss for quite some time. After all, it has been nearly a decade since the last mainline entry in the franchise was released. Sure, "Grand Theft Auto 5" continues to thrill new players with its insane storyline and consistent updates for its "GTA Online" mode, but players can't help but wonder why they haven't heard any concrete news about the next installment in the series. For many fans, it was starting to look like Rockstar would never release "Grand Theft Auto 6," but others have refused to give up hope. Surely the developer behind one of the best-selling games of all time must have something up its sleeve, right? As it turns out, the answer is yes.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Did Rockstar Games Just Tease The Setting of GTA 6?

Did Rockstar Games just tease the setting of the long-awaited Grand Theft Auto 6?. Earlier this year, Rockstar Games already confirmed that they're working on GTA 6, the sixth entry to the massively popular open-world action-adventure video game franchise. However, the developer didn't share new details about its gameplay, release date, or what video game platforms it will be available on, but rumors suggest that they're aiming to release it in 2023, but a 2024 release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S is far more likely. There are also rumors that claim Vice City, Rockstar's fictional take on Miami, will be one of the central locations of GTA 6.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus March Leak Reveals Great Lineup of Free Games

Update: Since the publishing of this article, the source below has updated their tease with a full and clear claim as to what March's free PlayStation Plus games are. Both of the two games below, Team Sonic Racing and Ark Survival Evolved, are part of the lineup. What will be joining Team Sonic Racing and Ark Survival Evolved, according to Deal Labs is Ghostrunner and Ghost of Tsushima: Legends. A trailer for Team Sonic Racing and Ark Survival Evolved can be viewed below as part of the original article. Meanwhile, for a trailer on Ghost of Tsushima: Legends and Ghostrunner just click on the hyperlinks above.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Games#Epic Games#Single Player Games#Video Game#Ps Plus Games For March#Ea Play#Ps3#Ps4#Dualsense
PC Gamer

XCOM 2 is losing multiplayer and challenge mode on PC

Based on the replies when Firaxis announced it was "retiring services" for the multiplayer and challenge modes in XCOM 2, it seems like a lot of players didn't realize XCOM 2 even has multiplayer. It does! Or at least it does until March 28, when an update will remove it from the Steam version on PC. Guess we'll have to get the achievements before then.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

11 best Nintendo Switch games for every kind of player, from Mario Party to Breath of the Wild

The Nintendo Switch was an unlikely success story when it launched back in 2017. It had a very limited catalogue of games but slowly over time that list has become filled with completely unmissable titles.With the follow-up releases of the Switch Lite and the Switch OLED models, there’s never been a better time to explore Nintendo’s rich body of work.Known for it seal of quality (it’s the white and gold sticker you can find on the back of any Switch game) and if you’re buying a first-party title made by Nintendo itself then you’re in for a good time. Metroid,...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

The best video games of February 2022

February 2022 will go down as one of the best months for video games ever. From indie platformers to AAA open-world powerhouses, several fantastic games launched to critical acclaim and record-breaking player counts. Because so many great games came out in January and February, it’s not surprising if some players’ missed one — or more than one.
VIDEO GAMES
laptopmag.com

Resident Evil 2, 3 and 7 to get PS5 and Xbox Series X|S upgrades

Capcom announced Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes, and Resident Evil 7, are getting next-gen visual enhancements for PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S later this year, and those who already own the game can look forward to a free upgrade. The upgrades are expected to arrive sometime...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Grand Theft Auto
NewsBreak
Cyberpunk 2077
NewsBreak
Minecraft
GamesRadar+

The GTA Online PS5 and Xbox Series X update gives new players a GTA$4,000,000 headstart

The PS5 and Xbox Series X version of GTA Online is giving new players a head start with a new Career Builder feature and a gift of GTA$4,000,000. Rockstar has announced it will be introducing a new onboarding system for GTA Online, which will include a new Career Builder feature - specifically designed for new players or those who want to reset their character. This isn’t even the best part though, as new players will also receive a gift of GTA$4,000,000 to spend on things like business properties, vehicles, and weapons.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Xbox series X stock - live: Consoles available at Microsoft, Game and more

Update: The Xbox series X is still in stock at Microsoft, Currys and Game. Xbox All Access is also available at Smyths Toys and Asda. Read on for more details.Since the launch of hits like Elden Ring, Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite, the Xbox series X has become an enticing proposition for anyone looking to upgrade to a cutting-edge games console. The Xbox stock situation has improved in recent weeks, but despite the general availability of the Xbox All Access scheme – the pay monthly alternative to paying £449 for the console – the console itself can still be...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Game Dev Story leads Kairosoft's irresistible sim-lite games onto Steam

Kairosoft is a Tokyo-based developer of sim games that are so distinct in style they're almost their own genre: and it's hard to articulate just why they work so well. Its most famous title is Game Dev Story, which believe it or not first appeared in 1997 on Windows, before becoming a global smash 13 years later when it was ported to mobile devices.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New PlayStation Plus Free Games for March Now Available

The new PlayStation Plus free video games for March 2022 are now officially available. As previously announced, this month's free video game titles available to PlayStation Plus subscribers include Ark: Survival Evolved, Team Sonic Racing, and Ghostrunner. Additionally, Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, the multiplayer title associated with Ghost of Tsushima, is available as a bonus title this month. The usual caveats for PlayStation Plus titles apply here, the most significant of which is that they will only be available until early April.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Life is Strange developer plans to release six games by end of 2025

Life is Strange developer Dontnod has revealed ambitious plans to release several games across the next few years - though it hasn’t said what any of them are. The Parisian company, which recently opened a subsidiary studio in Montreal, has six in-house projects on the go. They’re all expected to launch between 2022 and 2025. Announcing the news in a business review, Dontnod emphasised a commitment to its two great successes: Life is Strange and Vampyr.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Is Giving Some Users One of the PS4's Best Games for Free

Sony is giving some PlayStation Plus subscribers one of the best PS4 games for free. This week, Sony unveiled Marchs' free PS Plus games, and for the third month of 2022, PS Plus subscribers are getting the best lineup so far this year. The lineup includes Ghostrunner, Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, Team Sonic Racing, and Ark: Survival Evolved. This isn't the slate of games for every PlayStation Plus subscriber though. In North America and Europe, these are the games subscribers can anticipate. In Japan though, PS Plus subscribers aren't getting Ark: Survival Evolved, but something better.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Deus Ex’ creator working on a new “immersive simulation” game

Warren Spector, best known for producing System Shock and Deus Ex, has announced he is working on something new. According to a press release from OtherSide Entertainment, Spector is now working on an “immersive simulation” game based on a new intellectual property. In the statement, Spector said “fans...
VIDEO GAMES
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
821K+
Followers
85K+
Post
767M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy