Watch a live view of Kyiv’s skyline as Russian troops advance on Ukraine’s capital city

By Mared Parry
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Watch a live view of Ukraine ’s capital city Kyiv as the attacks from Russia continue.

It’s now been five days since Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin , announced a “military operation” would begin on Ukraine.

The country has been under attack with missiles and shells hitting various cities, with hundreds losing their lives as a result.

Over 350,000 people who were living in Ukraine have since fled to neighbouring countries, seeking asylum.

Poland has stated that over 150,000 people from Ukraine have been welcomed into the country so far.

