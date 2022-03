What goes up must come down. Then go back up. Then come down. Then go back up again. That is the law that Fulham seem determined to prove, with Saturday’s peremptory 2-0 win over Blackburn moving them closer to their third promotion from the Championship in five seasons. There is still a way to go, of course, but it looks like they will soon return to the Premier League. Isn’t that exciting?

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO