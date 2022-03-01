Livestock producers battle shared monopolies and seek to improve returns

CHICAGO, March 7 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Up 85 cents per bushel * Wheat climbed to its upper trading limit overnight, hitting 14-year highs, with prices supported by supply disruptions after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. * Ukraine has suspended exports of several agricultural commodities after Russia's invasion but says wheat, corn and sunflower oil could be shipped with a valid export licence. The nation could begin using state-run railways to export commodities through neighboring countries to the west and southwest. * Bulgaria plans to beef up its grain reserves and buy enough from local producers to ensure domestic needs for a year ahead as it weighs risks from the Ukraine conflict and volatility of grain markets, its deputy premier said. * CBOT May soft red winter wheat ended the overnight trading session up 85 cents at $12.94 a bushel. The most-active July contract added 59-3/4 cents to $12.35 a bushel. * K.C. May hard red winter wheat was up 65-1/2 cents, at $12.80 a bushel while MGEX May spring wheat was last up 48 cents at $11.95 a bushel. CORN - Up 2 to 8 cents per bushel * Corn futures firmed overnight as Russia continues its assault on Ukraine, blocking grain shipments through the Black Sea region and driving export demand to U.S. ports. * CBOT May corn futures last traded up 2-1/4 cents at $7.78-1/4 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 5 to 18 cents per bushel * Soybeans firm overnight, following wheat and corn higher but pressured by weekend rainfall in parts of Argentina and Brazil, which could aid crops in the region. * U.S. exporters sold 132,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to China - 66,000 tonnes for the 2021/2022 marketing year and 66,000 tonnes for 2022/2023, the USDA said. * China's soybean imports in the first two months of 2022 rose to 13.94 million tonnes, up 4.1% from the previous year, customs data showed, beating market expectations. * CBOT May soybeans rose 5-3/4 cents to $16.66-1/4 a bushel overnight. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper Editing by David Goodman )

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO