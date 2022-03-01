ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Livestock producers battle shared monopolies and seek to improve returns

By Dan Looker
Agriculture Online
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pandemic’s supply chain woes reveal to Americans a fact long known to farmers: Shared monopolies dominate the food industry. Just a few companies market everything — soft drinks, cold cereal, packaged carrots, and more. Beef packing is among the most concentrated. The top four firms slaughter 85% of all steers...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 1

Related
Agriculture Online

Ag Safety Awareness Program Week: Livestock safety

Ag Safety Awareness Program (ASAP) Week is March 7-11, and the theme for 2022 is, “Prepare. Prevent. Protect.” The designation was created by the American Farm Bureau Federation to bring awareness to safety and health issues in agriculture, and is supported by the U.S. Agricultural Safety and Health Centers, a program of the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME cattle hits multi-month lows, hogs drop by daily limit

CHICAGO, March 4 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures dropped to a six-month low and feeder cattle hit a nine-month low on Friday, while lean hog futures sank by the daily exchange-imposed trading limit. Follow-through selling pushed down cattle contracts after a string of losses in the markets,...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

China says to ensure key agricultural products supplies including grains - work report

BEIJING, March 5 (Reuters) - China will ensure key agricultural products supplies, including grains, this year, according to a government work report released at the start of the country's annual meeting of parliament on Saturday. China will stablise planting acreage of grains and promote expanding output of soybeans and other oilseeds, the report said.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
State
Missouri State
Agriculture Online

Bulgaria to bolster up its wheat reserves, producers fear export ban

SOFIA, March 5 (Reuters) - Bulgaria plans to beef up its grain reserves and buy enough grain from local producers to ensure domestic needs for a year ahead as it weighs in risks from Russia's invasion of Ukraine and volatility of grain markets, its deputy premier said. Grain producers in...
AGRICULTURE
POLITICO

U.S. oil industry prepares to boost production — but with a giant warning

HOUSTON — Executives at some of the world’s biggest oil and gas producers said on Monday they are ramping up their crude production as U.S. gasoline prices surge to $4 a gallon amid expectations that President Joe Biden and Congress would ban imports of Russian petroleum — but the companies warned not to expect new supplies overnight.
HOUSTON, TX
Agriculture Online

What does conflict in Ukraine mean for U.S. wheat?

Kansas farmer Justin Knopf is nervous about his winter wheat crop. Drought, high fertilizer prices, and market volatility all are challenges, but they are nothing compared to what’s going on in the other “Breadbasket.”. “Thinking about the people of Ukraine has evoked a whole new layer of emotion,”...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Vilsack
Agriculture Online

USDA attache sees China's 2022 pork imports at 3.3 million T

March 4 (Reuters) - The following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in Beijing:. "In 2022, imports of breeding swine are estimated lower at 20,000 head and pork imports are estimated at 3.3 million metric tons (MMT)....
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

China's current wheat crop condition worst in history - agriculture minister

BEIJING, March 5 (Reuters) - China's current wheat crop growing condition this season could be the worst in history, the country's agriculture minister said on Saturday. Tang Renjian, speaking to reporters at the sidelines of the country's annual parliament meeting, said that around one-third of wheat planting in the fall was delayed by half a month, and grain production this year faced huge difficulties. (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Shivani Singh; Editing by William Mallard)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

FACTBOX-Bird flu spreads on U.S. poultry farms

March 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported outbreaks of a highly lethal type of bird flu in commercial flocks in Maryland and South Dakota over the weekend, adding to concerns that wild birds are spreading the disease across the country. Farmers are ordered to kill their flocks...
AGRICULTURE
94.1 KRNA

Livestock Medicine Rule Faces Opposition From Iowa Pork Producers

A new rule governing livestock that was set to go into effect on April 1st has been delayed. According to Radio Iowa, a legislative committee has voted to temporarily delay the state rule that would force veterinarians to examine animals they are prescribing drugs for or visit the site where the animals are being raised at least once a year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Livestock#Ethanol#Food Security#Food System#Food Industries#Americans#Fed#R Calf Usa#Congress#Usda#Meatpacker Power#Farming
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-China ag minister says winter wheat condition could be worst in history

BEIJING, March 5 (Reuters) - The condition of China's winter wheat crop could be the "worst in history", the agriculture minister said on Saturday, raising concerns about grain supplies in the world's biggest wheat consumer. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the country's annual parliament meeting, Minister of Agriculture...
AGRICULTURE
Lootpress

Graves leads return of improved film tax credit

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Members of the West Virginia House of Delegates voted in an overwhelming and bipartisan manner Feb. 22 to bring back the state’s film tax credit after much study and improvement, led by Delegate Dianna Graves, R-Kanawha. House Bill 2096 would restore the film investment...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat up 85 cents, corn up 2-8 cents, soy up 5-18 cents

CHICAGO, March 7 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Up 85 cents per bushel * Wheat climbed to its upper trading limit overnight, hitting 14-year highs, with prices supported by supply disruptions after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. * Ukraine has suspended exports of several agricultural commodities after Russia's invasion but says wheat, corn and sunflower oil could be shipped with a valid export licence. The nation could begin using state-run railways to export commodities through neighboring countries to the west and southwest. * Bulgaria plans to beef up its grain reserves and buy enough from local producers to ensure domestic needs for a year ahead as it weighs risks from the Ukraine conflict and volatility of grain markets, its deputy premier said. * CBOT May soft red winter wheat ended the overnight trading session up 85 cents at $12.94 a bushel. The most-active July contract added 59-3/4 cents to $12.35 a bushel. * K.C. May hard red winter wheat was up 65-1/2 cents, at $12.80 a bushel while MGEX May spring wheat was last up 48 cents at $11.95 a bushel. CORN - Up 2 to 8 cents per bushel * Corn futures firmed overnight as Russia continues its assault on Ukraine, blocking grain shipments through the Black Sea region and driving export demand to U.S. ports. * CBOT May corn futures last traded up 2-1/4 cents at $7.78-1/4 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 5 to 18 cents per bushel * Soybeans firm overnight, following wheat and corn higher but pressured by weekend rainfall in parts of Argentina and Brazil, which could aid crops in the region. * U.S. exporters sold 132,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to China - 66,000 tonnes for the 2021/2022 marketing year and 66,000 tonnes for 2022/2023, the USDA said. * China's soybean imports in the first two months of 2022 rose to 13.94 million tonnes, up 4.1% from the previous year, customs data showed, beating market expectations. * CBOT May soybeans rose 5-3/4 cents to $16.66-1/4 a bushel overnight. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper Editing by David Goodman )
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-CBOT wheat posts record weekly rise as Ukraine war drives volatility

CHICAGO, March 4 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures posted their biggest-ever weekly gain as prices on Friday jumped by their daily limit on deepening fears that Russia's attack on Ukraine will cause prolonged disruptions to exports from the Black Sea region. Trading was volatile amid uncertainty over...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat drops from 14-year high; corn, soybeans ease

SINGAPORE, March 8 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures slid for the first time in seven sessions on Tuesday, with prices falling more than 4%, although losses were limited by concerns over Black Sea supplies amid the Russia-Ukraine war. Corn and soybeans lost 1% and 0.2%, respectively. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. wheat rallies to 14-year highs as Russia-Ukraine fighting curbs supply

CHICAGO, March 7 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures gapped higher on Monday, notching a limit-up move as it neared an all-time high on concerns that global supply shipments will be disrupted until the Russia-Ukraine conflict is resolved. European wheat has already hit record highs as deepening Western sanctions against Russia...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy