OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Bar-B-Que Block Party will return this year, while being extended into two days as opposed to only one. The event will last from May 13 through 14, and the food that will be available this year comes from church cooking teams with their traditional burgoo and barbecue, the Backyard Cooking […]

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 5 DAYS AGO