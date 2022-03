BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ground-breaking research done in Baltimore may be the answer to helping doctors get one step closer to treating Parkinson’s Disease. Researchers at the University of Maryland School of Medicine have found a way to treat the disease using new innovative technology. Doctors say about 1 million Americans have Parkinson’s Disease. It’s a disorder that affects brain cells in a specific area and makes it challenging for people to do everyday tasks like walking or picking up something. Doctors say there are medications that help people live with it but that have never actually provided relief—until now. It’s an emotional day for Kim...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO