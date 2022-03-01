ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Chico's: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

New Haven Register
 3 days ago

FT MYERS, Fla. (AP) _ Chico's FAS Inc. (CHS) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $10.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On...

www.nhregister.com

bizjournals

Victoria's Secret returned to profitability in 2021

Victoria’s Secret & Co. saw its sales and profits grow in 2021. The Columbus-based retailer Wednesday afternoon reported nearly $2.2 billion sales in the fourth quarter, a 4% increase from fourth quarter 2020 and a figure that bested its previous guidance which was a 3% gain at the high end.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
FOXBusiness

Target misses holiday sales estimates, warns of more margin pain

U.S. retailer Target Corp on Tuesday fell short of analysts' sales expectations for the crucial holiday quarter and signaled no immediate relief from the squeeze on margins by decades-high inflation and rising labor costs. Gross margins fell to 25.7% in the November-January period, from 26.8% the year before, as retailers...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Nvidia forecasts upbeat current-quarter sales

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) on Wednesday forecast current-quarter revenue above analysts' estimates, banking on the supercharged demand for data centers. The company is the world's largest maker of graphic and artificial intelligence chips. With tech firms venturing into the "metaverse" and a spike in demand for data centers, the company has raked in billions in revenue.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Recap: Dollar Tree Q4 Earnings

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Dollar Tree beat estimated earnings by 13.56%, reporting an EPS of $2.01 versus an estimate of $1.77. Revenue was up $313.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Sourcing Journal

Gap Inc. Reports $16 Million Q4 Net Loss

Click here to read the full article. Gap Inc. reported net sales for the fourth quarter dipped 3 percent to $4.5 billion compared to 2019 on store closures and divestitures. In a Nutshell: Gap Inc., with a portfolio of billion-dollar lifestyle brands, including Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic and Athleta, said Thursday that fiscal year 2022 revenue growth is expected in the low single-digit range versus fiscal year 2021, with first quarter net sales forecast to be down mid to high-single digits versus the first quarter of 2021. The company projected diluted earnings per share (EPS) to be in the range of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Target, Kohl's, AutoZone and More

Target (TGT) — Shares of the big-box retailer rallied 11% in premarket trading after Target said it expects growth to continue even after its pandemic-era gains. Target posted adjusted fourth-quarter earnings of $3.19 per share on revenue of $31 billion. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected a profit of $2.86 per share on revenue of $31.39 billion.
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

Tractor Supply Has Several Tailwinds Behind it Right Now

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Tractor Supply ( TSCO 0.33% ) is a...
AGRICULTURE
MarketWatch

Sweetgreen stock rallies more than 20% after Q4 sales beat

Sweetgreen Inc. SG, -11.34% reported mixed quarterly results late Thursday, and the stock rallied more than 20% after the fast-casual restaurant said it demonstrated "continued recovery from the pandemic" and benefited from higher prices for its salads and other health-minded meals. Sweetgreen said it lost $66.2 million, or $1.14 a share, in the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $41.1 million, or $2.49 a share, in the year-ago period. Revenue rose 63% to $96.4 million, the company said. Analysts polled by FactSet expected a loss of 66 cents a share on sales of $84.7 million. Same-store sales rose 36%, benefiting from an increase in the number of transactions in addition to the menu price increases, the company said. Sweetgreen, which had its successful initial public offering in November, guided for 2022 sales between $515 million and $535 million and "at least" 35 net new restaurant openings, barring "no additional COVID headwinds," it said. The company also issued a one-time quarterly guidance for its first quarter, saying it expects seven net new restaurant openings and revenue between $100 million and $102 million. Sweetgreen became a public company in November, with the stock opening nearly 90% above its upsized IPO price. The company is "proud of our financial performance following a successful IPO and remain laser focused on executing," co-founder and Chief Executive Jonathan Neman said in a statement. Shares of Sweetgreen ended the regular trading day down 11%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Concert Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Concert Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 38.36%, reporting an EPS of $-1.01 versus an estimate of $-0.73. Revenue was up $6.00 thousand from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Funko Q4 Earnings

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Funko beat estimated earnings by 58.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.38 versus an estimate of $0.24. Revenue was up $109.76 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: GlycoMimetics Q4 Earnings

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. GlycoMimetics beat estimated earnings by 2.94%, reporting an EPS of $-0.33 versus an estimate of $-0.34. Revenue was down $145.00 thousand from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Tecnoglass Stock Gains On Solid Q4 Results, Street-Beating FY22 Revenue Outlook

Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ: TGLS) reported fourth-quarter operating revenue growth of 28% year-over-year to $131.8 million with 142% growth in single-family residential revenues, beating the consensus of $129.36 million. The revenue increase was driven by strong growth in single-family residential activity and market share gains. U.S. revenues were $122.41 million (+41%...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Kodiak Sciences Q4 Earnings

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Kodiak Sciences missed estimated earnings by 31.62%, reporting an EPS of $-1.79 versus an estimate of $-1.36. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Superior Industries Intl Q4 Earnings

Superior Industries Intl (NYSE:SUP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Superior Industries Intl missed estimated earnings by 81.82%, reporting an EPS of $-0.4 versus an estimate of $-0.22. Revenue was up $30.60 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Marvell Technology: Q4 Earnings Insights

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Marvell Technology beat estimated earnings by 4.17%, reporting an EPS of $0.5 versus an estimate of $0.48. Revenue was up $545.18 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Banco BBVA Argentina: Q4 Earnings Insights

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Banco BBVA Argentina beat estimated earnings by 9.52%, reporting an EPS of $0.23 versus an estimate of $0.21. Revenue was up $91.72 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

