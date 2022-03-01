VEON to Share Augmented Intelligence Platform with Mobile Operators to Help Save Lives and Support Communities
Search and Rescue Drone Technology Extended to Help Communities Through Environment and Infrastructure Monitoring. VEON, Euronext Amsterdam, a global digital operator that provides mobile connectivity and services, today announces its intention to share access to its Augmented Intelligence Platform capabilities and know-how with the international mobile operator community. VEON is also...www.suasnews.com
