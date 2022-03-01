Men's grooming electricals: 10 best beard trimmers and hair clippers to buy in 2022

If you have a green thumb or are a mushroom-loving home cook, purchasing a mushroom growing kit is worth it. It allows you to learn the process of mushroom cultivation, expose your palate to new mushrooms and even find a new hobby. Mushroom growing kits come in a variety of mushroom varietals, from white button mushrooms and shiitake mushrooms to specialty morels and oyster mushrooms. Fresh homegrown mushrooms are a versatile ingredient for topping pizza or adding a meaty element to a vegetarian ramen. They're also packed with multiple health benefits. “One cup of raw sliced mushrooms has about 20 calories, but is packed with nutrients like potassium, selenium, copper and B vitamins depending on the variety," says Stefani Sassos, MS, RDN, CDN, deputy director of the Good Housekeeping Institute Nutrition Lab. "They make a great low-calorie but nutrient-dense choice to add to any meal.”

AGRICULTURE ・ 6 DAYS AGO