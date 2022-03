Many people came to the area when the pandemic started, but that might be stopping now. Unfortunately, right when COVID-19 hit, it completely changed our world and the way we do things. Residents who were living in the city and other heavily populated areas came in waves to the Hudson Valley looking for more space and a quieter life. We all have noticed that there are more people here, housing prices have skyrocketed, and if you're selling your home, chances are it's going to sell pretty quick. More specifically, Ulster County seemed to be the "hot spot" to go to and at one time, if you were looking to purchase a home there, it could be difficult.

ULSTER COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO