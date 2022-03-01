ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Empire, MI

Glenn Lake Fire Department Urging Bluff Safety After Rescue Op

By Tess Hermann
9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago
The Glen Lake Fire Department reminding people that sand can quickly turn to ice on the bluffs in the area. This comes after they had to rescue two people Sunday evening who were hanging onto the side of the Empire Bluff, trying not to slip down the more than 100-foot drop. Both people were holding onto roots to prevent themselves from falling.

The fire department had to rappel down and help the two climb back onto the top of the bluff using rope rescue equipment. Ice crampons and ascending devices were critical to their rescue.

Both people were not hurt, but the Glen Lake Fire Department wants you to know that once you are below the top of the bluff, with these icy conditions, it’s nearly impossible to climb up without the proper equipment.

