Washington State

Today in history: Mar. 1

Lake Geneva Regional News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVernon Jordan, who rose from humble beginnings in...

www.lakegenevanews.net

CBS News

Supreme Court reimposes death sentence for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev

Washington — The Supreme Court on Friday reinstated the death sentence of Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. The court ruled 6-3 along ideological lines in finding that the lower court was wrong when it tossed out Tsarnaev's capital sentence in a 2020 decision over issues with jury selection and evidence that was excluded during the penalty phase of his trial.
The Hill

Jan. 6 committee's blockbuster brief: Trump engaged in a criminal conspiracy

The House Jan. 6 committee filed a blockbuster brief in federal court on Thursday alleging a criminal conspiracy involving former President Donald Trump. Ironically, the actual legal issues raised in the filing are lackluster, run-of-the-mill stuff. And Congress has no judicial power to indict, prosecute, try, secure a conviction and recommend prison sentences for anyone, ever. Its job is confined to gathering information for purposes of assisting its legislative efforts and other tasks set forth within the scope Article I of the Constitution. The brief is nonetheless substantially noteworthy.
Reuters

U.S. Archives turns over Trump White House visitor logs to Jan. 6 committee

WASHINGTON, March 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Archives and Records Administration has delivered White House visitor logs from former President Donald Trump's administration to the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, the committee said on Friday. NARA also turned over records from former Vice...
Person
Vernon Jordan
Reuters

Sacklers to pay $6 billion to settle Purdue opioid lawsuits

March 3 (Reuters) - The Sackler family owners of Purdue Pharma LP reached a deal with a group of attorneys general to pay up to $6 billion in cash to resolve widespread litigation alleging that they fueled the U.S. opioid epidemic, bringing the OxyContin maker closer to exiting bankruptcy. The...
