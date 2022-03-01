ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, MI

Cronobacter, Salmonella Symptoms Explained As Baby Formula Linked to Second Death

By Ed Browne
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Five infants have fallen ill, with two of them dying, after consuming certain baby formula products from Abbott Nutrition, the FDA has...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Thrillist

The FDA Is Cautioning Parents to Stay Away from These 3 Infant Formula Brands

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is cautioning parents to avoid three different baby formula brands tied to four bacterial infections in infants. The FDA and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are currently investigating powdered infant formula produced in a facility in Sturgis, Michigan. In the new outbreak listing, the government agency reports that all four infants consumed the formula. The complaints include three cases of Cronobacter Sakazakii infections and one report of Salmonella Newport infection, all in infants.
STURGIS, MI
BGR.com

Urgent dollar store recall issued after 1,100 dead rodents were found

Family Dollar announced a massive recall involving all sorts of products sold at its stores in six states. The recall follows a consumer complaint that triggered an FDA investigation of a distribution center in West Memphis, Arkansas, in January 2022. The agency discovered a massive rat infestation at the facility, recovering more than 1,100 dead rodents after fumigating the warehouse. Moreover, a review of company records showed the collection of more than 2,300 rodents between March 29th and September 17th, 2021.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
City
Sturgis, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Formulas#Second Death#Infant Formula#Abbott Nutrition#Salmonella Newport
WKRC

Throw these out: 2 medicines being recalled for contamination

UNDATED (WKRC) - Two over-the-counter medicines have been recalled for contamination. The first recalled issued by the FDA concerns World Health Products' Jetfuel Diuretic. The supplement was contaminated with undisclosed milk, a potential allergen for people with milk or lactose intolerance. The bottles of the GAT Sport Jetfuel Diuretic were sold nationwide on the GAT Sport website, Amazon, and brick-and-mortar retailers.
HEALTH
BGR.com

These 2 medicines are being pulled from store shelves, so beware

Drug recalls are important to stay on top and make sure you have all the latest details about, since, for one thing, most of us have medicine cabinets at home stocked with multiple over-the-counter therapeutics. Moreover, agencies like the FDA issue recalls for items like these on a pretty regular...
INDUSTRY
Long Beach Tribune

California man in “excellent health” dies of Covid-19 because he was allegedly unable to find booster dose on time

The Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus knows no ‘protection’ as it easily evades both natural immunity and the immunity acquired by the Covid-19 vaccines. According to the experts, that’s the main reason why United States set new daily records in new cases officially surpassing more than one million new cases per day last month.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
Shreveport Magazine

3-year-old boy is battling COVID-19 after he apparently contracted the virus while at the hospital for a different medical issue

The 3-year-old boy allegedly contracted the Coronavirus while at the hospital for a different medical issue. His mom took him to the ER after he reportedly aspirated a small piece of an apple which triggered an asthma attack. The boy tested positive for COVID-19, rhinovirus and adenovirus in addition to pneumonia and bacterial infections in his lungs two days after being brought to the hospital.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fareeha Arshad

More than 60% of the adverse reactions to the COVID-19 vaccines are because of the 'nocebo effect'

In a recent collaborative study by scientists from US and Germany, it was discovered that the adverse reactions observed after being vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine could be because of the ‘nocebo effect’. Nocebo is the opposite of a placebo. While the placebo effect happens when the patient solely believes that they will be cured after choosing a particular treatment option, nocebo is the opposite.
WFMJ.com

Deodorants recalled over carcinogen concern

Two deodorant brands are being recalled because of the presence of the carcinogen benzene in their aerosol propellant. HRB Brands announced that it is recalling all lot numbers with expiration dates on or before August 2023 of the Sure and Brut Aerosol Sprays listed in the table below due to the presence of benzene.
HEALTH
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
821K+
Followers
85K+
Post
767M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy