Vice President Kamala Harris Talks Possible Draft, SCOTUS Nomination, & Ukraine Update

We got the opportunity to speak with Vice President Kamala Harris who gave us the latest update on Ukraine vs. Russia conflict and more.

It’s no secret that millions of Americans are wondering just how the global conflict will affect our everyday lives. The images and videos we have been seeing all over the internet are heartbreaking. VP Harris echoes those sentiments “It goes against everything we stand for,” says Harris. “We as America are saying this is wrong.”

She went on to explain that there must be severe consequences and accountability in the form of sanctions imposed on Russia.

Vice President Harris also spoke on President Joe Biden ’s historical nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first black woman to be nominated as Supreme Court Justice and the next steps that will take place to ensure she is granted the official title.

See below for a transcription of the full interview with Vice President Kamala Harris & The Morning Hustle.

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s chances of NOT being confirmed

President Biden said he was fortunate to have your advice in regards to judge could Sanji Jackson’s nomination. Now is there any possibility that she may not be confirmed as the first black woman Supreme Court Justice

I will do everything in my power to ensure that Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson becomes the next Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court. I am certain she will be one of the strongest and the most meaningful members of that court who happens to be a Black woman. And I also am clear about the fact that when you look at the history of the work of that court, and how it directly impacts our lives, it is immense.

One of my heroes in life was the great Thurgood Marshall who served on the United States Supreme Court, and who leading up to that time was responsible for the case called Brown v Board of Education that desegregated America’s schools, you look at the decisions that that court makes that have a profound impact on whether or not we have a society that treats all people equally, and speaks to the real people and speaks in a way that understands the experience of real people. The power is immense and Ketanji Brown comes from a family where her parents were first in their family to go to college, both of them went to HBCUs. She had a debate coach in high school who convinced her she could be and do anything. And that is what convinced her to be on the debate team. And one day they debated at Harvard, and she went there and her coach that you could go here any day. And in spite of all the forces in her life that suggested she couldn’t be and do what she dreamed to be. She did it. And she’s now about to be the first Black woman on the United States Supreme Court.

So I know that we all are so proud of what we are on the cusp of doing. And like I said, I will do everything in my power to see this through. And I know that your listeners will join because there’s just so much at stake. And let me just also add, you mentioned President Joe Biden, you know, when he ran for president, he said, “When I become president, if you vote for me, I’ll put a Black woman on the Supreme Court and follow through on that promise. But the only way he was able to follow through on the promise is because folks voted. And so let’s also remember, when you vote, you’re more likely to get the things you want.

Ukraine & Russia conflict explained & affect on the United States

If you’re watching any level of news, even social media, you’ve seen everything that’s going on right now in Ukraine, break it down in layman’s terms for people who don’t understand what’s going on, and how can this directly affect the people the United States.?

Ukraine is a country in Europe that exists next to another country called Russia, Russia is a bigger country, Russia is a powerful country, Russia decided to invade a smaller country called Ukraine. So basically, that’s wrong. And it goes against everything that we stand for their terms that we use, we say we respect the sovereignty, the territorial integrity of countries, right, their independence.

Russia has gone into Ukraine, militarily unprovoked with no justification other than to exercise its power to take over another country. So essentially, that’s what’s at stake. And we as America are saying that’s wrong. And we will stand with Ukraine in saying that that is wrong. But that’s essentially where we are. That’s essentially the issue. And when it comes to what we know to be principles of fairness, we know that what Russia is doing is wrong.

What needs to happen next?

When it comes to what needs to happen, then well, there needs to be severe consequences and accountability. And that’s why you’ll hear on the news that we talk about sanctions, which is basically having Russia pay a financial cost to the point that we can have a real impact put a real hurt on their economy as a consequence of their bad behavior, which is resulting in the loss of innocent lives.

Russian sanctions

And some people did question those sanctions because they said that you had a conflicting opinion against President Joe Biden. He said that the sanctions were put in place to prevent anything from happening. And you said the opposite. So which one is it?

We have sanctions before the actual invasion, we threatened sanctions to hopefully deter Russia from going in. So we basically, you know, like, if you’re a parent and you tell your children, well, if you do this, the punishment is going to be that right. And we hope that doing that will deter our children from doing the wrong thing. Right. So that’s a deterrent. So that’s where we started with the sanctions. But then when Russia actually went in, we are now implementing the sanctions right under still putting them in place.

Likelihood of military draft

Vice President Harris, there are a lot of young Americans who are worried that maybe at some point, maybe a draft might have to be initiated, let’s just say we do have to put boots on the ground and gear up if Russia gets some of its, you know, evil homeboys in on the action, right? What’s the likelihood of that?

That there has been no discussion about a draft. And I will tell you also that our position right now is that we’re not sending American troops into Ukraine, we are supplying them with weaponry, we are supplying them with what we call humanitarian aid, meaning, whatever help we can give the families there in terms of their daily lives. But we do not intend to put American troops on the ground in Ukraine in this war.

