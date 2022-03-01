ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, KY

Kentucky State Police is Conducting a Murder Investigation

 3 days ago

Murder Investigation in KentuckyGetty Images

Kentucky State News

the Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 2 was requested by the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department to investigate a shooting at 3663 Blackburn Church Road.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Timothy Paris called his brother and told him he had shot his father, Jerry Paris. The brother then called 911. Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department and Trooper Darron Holliman arrived on the scene and found Jerry Paris deceased from gunshot wounds. At the request of the Sheriff’s Department, KSP Post 2 Detectives arrived and conducted an investigation. 

Timothy Paris, age 37, of Marion, KY was charged with Murder and lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center. 

The investigation continues by Detective Billy Over.

