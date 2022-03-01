Celebrate Fat Tuesday With Paczki In Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s Fat Tuesday and that means Chicagoans will be enjoying paczki!

Dobra Bielinski, owner of Delightful Pastries , told CBS 2’s Marissa Parra, “We are amazing.”

The bakery located at 5927 W. Laurence Ave. in Jefferson Park, is one of the many Chicago businesses selling paczki Tuesday.

Paczki are stuffed Polish pastries that are a popular indulgence for many Catholics before the start of Lent on Ash Wednesday.

Bielinski started her bakery with her mom in 1998.

Delightful Pastries didn’t open until 6 a.m. Tuesday, but the owner said customers lined up early.

“I’m looking forward to people very happy with our paczki and saying ‘Polish food is amazing.'”