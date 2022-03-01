ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Detectives Seek The Publics Help To Catch A Thief In Florida

 3 days ago

Detectives Seek The Publics Help To Catch A Thief In Florida

Broward Regional Communications received a call reporting a theft at the Anglin’s Fishing Pier on Second Commercial Blvd. in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea.

According to investigators, the subject arrived at the pier, walked to the counter, took a 2014 Apple 15 MacBook Pro laptop, and left. The subject appears to have a full sleeve tattoo on his left arm.

Anyone with information about this individual is encouraged to contact Detective Glen Genovese at 954-640-4245 or glen_genovese@sheriff.org.

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact BrowardCrime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Any information that leads to an arrest, in this case, is eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

