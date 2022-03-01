Conlan Scientific, a nationally recognized authority in financial data science, is proud to announce it has relocated its headquarters and engineering team to Charlotte, NC. Founded by Chris Conlan, a nationally acclaimed data science expert, Conlan Scientific is an industry leader in providing financial data science development services. Conlan Scientific helps large financial institutions like banks, insurers, and hedge funds use artificial intelligence and machine learning to make better investing decisions. Chris Conlan, the CEO, commented, "We see the fintech industry booming in Charlotte, so it makes perfect sense for us to be situated here." Conlan Scientific helps its cutting-edge finance-industry clients capitalize on their data with advanced solutions such as: 1. Financial Machine Learning. Machine-learned investing and lending models outperform competitors under a variety of market conditions. 2. Data-Driven Investment Valuation. Investment firms can move away from scoring models towards data-driven investment valuation models. 3. Quantitative Risk Management. As investor demand for exotic assets increases, managers need increasingly complex monitoring and analysis tools to measure financial risk. Chris Conlan added, "During the move, we completed a significant upgrade to our on-premise financial data warehouse. It is a living archive of important public and private financial data that we use to accelerate our client projects. Now that it is done, we are ready to meet our neighbors in the Charlotte area."

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO