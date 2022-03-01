ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Duke Energy eyes doubling pumped-hydro project to store power from expanded solar use

By John Downey
Charlotte Business Journal
Charlotte Business Journal
 3 days ago

The plan would double the roughly 1,400 megawatts of power at Bad Creek...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Charlotte Business Journal

CBJ Morning Buzz: NASCAR star puts $30M hunting estate on market; BMW expanding in South Carolina

For a cool $30 million, you could be living like a NASCAR star in a luxurious log cabin on 400-plus acres. Former driver and current team owner Tony Stewart is putting his sprawling hunting estate in Indiana on the market. Plus, BMW is pouring more money into its South Carolina operation, the PGA Tour Superstore has set the opening for its first North Carolina location, and a Wells Fargo executive is leaving after less than two years.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Industry
Charlotte, NC
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duke Energy#Solar Energy#Hydro
Charlotte Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: Anderson Group Co. Inc.

Charlotte-area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing, including zero with total debt above $1 million, during the week that ended Feb. 25. Year to date through Feb. 25, the court recorded two Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 71% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Charlotte Business Journal

Online used-car platform expanding local presence with new hub in Statesville

Vroom Inc., an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used vehicles, is expanding its local presence with a new hub in Statesville. The new Extended Mile hub, at Interstate 77 and Turnersburg Highway, can deliver to customers within a 300-mile radius and holds up to 1,000 vehicles. It is one of Vroom's largest facilities. With Vroom, customers shop for vehicles and choose financing options online. Last-mile employees then deliver the vehicle to a customer's driveway for a concierge experience. Employees can also help explain the car's features.
STATESVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Charlotte Business Journal

Financial data science developer Conlan Scientific relocates to Charlotte

Conlan Scientific, a nationally recognized authority in financial data science, is proud to announce it has relocated its headquarters and engineering team to Charlotte, NC. Founded by Chris Conlan, a nationally acclaimed data science expert, Conlan Scientific is an industry leader in providing financial data science development services. Conlan Scientific helps large financial institutions like banks, insurers, and hedge funds use artificial intelligence and machine learning to make better investing decisions. Chris Conlan, the CEO, commented, "We see the fintech industry booming in Charlotte, so it makes perfect sense for us to be situated here." Conlan Scientific helps its cutting-edge finance-industry clients capitalize on their data with advanced solutions such as: 1. Financial Machine Learning. Machine-learned investing and lending models outperform competitors under a variety of market conditions. 2. Data-Driven Investment Valuation. Investment firms can move away from scoring models towards data-driven investment valuation models. 3. Quantitative Risk Management. As investor demand for exotic assets increases, managers need increasingly complex monitoring and analysis tools to measure financial risk. Chris Conlan added, "During the move, we completed a significant upgrade to our on-premise financial data warehouse. It is a living archive of important public and private financial data that we use to accelerate our client projects. Now that it is done, we are ready to meet our neighbors in the Charlotte area."
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Business Journal

CBJ Morning Buzz: Group pushes for measures to protect neighborhoods near transit projects; Study on economic mobility here is updated

With transit expansion on the agenda for Charlotte leaders visiting Austin, Texas, this week, a prominent group in local politics is weighing in on ways to mitigate the harm caused to neighborhoods in the path of such projects. Join us for a unique event that brings local residential real estate...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Business Journal

Real estate Leads - February 25, 2022

Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value and parties involved. Commercial (65) ContractorUse typeSite stateSite zipProperty descriptionSquare feetValueRecord dateJurisdiction. Building Permits - Multi-Family (96) ContractorUse typeSite stateSite zipProperty descriptionSquare feetValueRecord dateJurisdiction. Residential (332)
REAL ESTATE
Charlotte Business Journal

Charlotte Business Journal

Charlotte, NC
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/charlotte

Comments / 0

Community Policy