The first DJI Mini 3 leak has flown into view on social media – and it suggests the compact drone could be getting a major design overhaul, along with a new controller. The reliable DJI leaker @OsitaLV posted the image below on Twitter, which has somewhat divided opinion. On first impression, there are signs that it's fake, with the image containing a new take on DJI's RC Pro controller (usually reserved for its higher-end drones) and a fresh design that isn't exactly sleek.

