Q. We’re looking to buy our first home, and the one we like most has a strange thing we’ve never seen before. There are tree trunks in the basement that hold up the support beam. Is this OK? They aren’t even or straight, like a wood or steel post, and even have some knots in them. Should we be concerned, even though we’ve already made an offer?

GARDEN CITY, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO