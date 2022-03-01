Girls Softball | GAMEDAY vs Winter Park Wildcats

The White House announced Thursday it is expanding the list of Russian oligarchs close to President Vladimir Putin who are being slapped with sanctions in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The move cuts the elites off from the U.S. financial system and freezes their assets, allowing officials to seize their luxury apartments, superyachts, private jets and other property.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces battled for control of the Ukrainian city that is home to the biggest nuclear power plant in Europe on Thursday and gained ground in their bid to cut off the country from the sea, as Ukrainian leaders called on citizens to rise up and wage guerrilla war against the invaders.
The White House on Thursday knocked down talk of banning Russian oil imports, warning doing so could further spike the already high price of gas for Americans after Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) threw her support behind the idea. "Our objective and the president’s objective has been to maximize impact on...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A former Kentucky police officer was found not guilty Thursday on charges he endangered neighbors the night he fired into Breonna Taylor’s apartment during a botched drug raid that resulted in Taylor’s death. The panel of eight men and four women delivered its...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol has previewed some of its findings in a federal court filing, and investigators for the first time said they have enough evidence to suggest then-President Donald Trump committed crimes. That doesn’t necessarily mean that...
President Biden on Tuesday evening gave his first State of the Union address, which was greeted with a lukewarm reception by critics across the political spectrum and marred by gaffes and errors -- a sharp contrast the rhetoric of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has won international praise and brought translators to tears.
Athletes around the world cheered when leaders of the Paralympics booted Russia from the Games. The move, in many eyes, marked the high point of a growing movement by the people who actually deliver the show to find a greater voice in the Olympic world. “It is because of the...
California Attorney General Rob Bonta, along with seven other state attorneys general, on Wednesday announced an investigation into TikTok's impact on young users' mental health. The investigation comes as state attorneys general and members of Congress crack down on the negative effects of social media on children, particularly after two...
The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol on Thursday issued a subpoena to Kimberly Guilfoyle in the panel's latest attempt to compel testimony from former President Donald Trump's closest allies. Guilfoyle and her lawyers met with the committee over video conference last week, but abruptly...
President Biden is homing in on Russian oligarchs' super-yachts, private planes and other conspicuous symbols of their wealth as Russian President Vladimir Putin escalates his country's attack on Ukraine. A new federal task force, dubbed "KleptoCapture," will take aim at what Mr. Biden described in his State of the Union...
