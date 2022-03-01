ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Spring Camping

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the days get longer and the nights get warmer, we start daydreaming a little more about sleeping under the stars and sharing stories around a campfire. Luckily, you don't need to wait for summer to relish getting cozy in a sleeping bag and enjoying the Oregon outdoors. Start your season...

ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Spring is coming, and so are the panfish

Full-bodied and robust, a gorgeous yellow perch, better than 10 inches, burst from the ice-cold water. Solid black bars and green-gold hues dominated the fish’s dorsal flanks, giving way to a magically soft yellow body. At this length—if you believe A.J. McClane’s Guide to Freshwater Fishes in North America, and I do, every word—the fish could be in its fourth or fifth season.
HOBBIES
The Brunswick News

iCan Bike camp returning to Golden Isles this spring

Doreen Sigman has seen time and again the transformational power of the iCan Bike experience. She first witnessed the program’s magic when she signed up her son, who was 12 at the time and has autism, for the program almost 20 years ago. She saw the positive impact continue over the course of several summers as her family traveled with the camp and supported it in various locations around the country, including in Glynn County in 2016.
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
Mix 95.7FM

Two Friends Journey On The Ice for a Meal of Panfish

I had a real good buddy come up to visit for the weekend. He and I had one mission and that was to get a nice batch of panfish for a fish fry. My buddy Adam who I have known for over 20 years came up to visit for the weekend. It has been a while since he and I had been out on a lake doing any fishing. It's actually been an entire year since the last time we ice fished together.
HOBBIES
California State
Florida State
Lifestyle
Oregon State
Oregon Lifestyle
Chronicle

Ignorant Good Samaritans Kill Two North Idaho Moose

For days before the two moose died, Mary Franzel did everything she could to scare them away. She yelled. She stomped. She hurled kindling. But the mother and baby moose were unconcerned, mostly ignoring her aggression, continuing instead to munch on cedar bows near her Clark Fork Idaho area home.
ANIMALS
freightwaves.com

Quick-hitting snowstorm returning to Northeast

Another round of harsh winter weather could delay truckers this week in parts of the Northeast. After a strong nor’easter slammed the region last week, with daily record snow totals of nearly 24 inches in a few cities, a quick-hitting storm developing off the East Coast will add several more inches of snow in some places.
ENVIRONMENT
Popular Mechanics

The 9 Best Ultralight Camping Chairs

One of the best things about camping is hanging out around a campfire at night, looking at the stars, talking about who-knows-what with your friends. One of the worst parts is balancing for three hours on a tree stump or log. Hence the rise in the availability of ultralight camp chairs: seating options that are lightweight and small enough to carry to campsites without much extra bulk.
CARS
96.1 The Breeze

Best Camping Supply Stores in Western New York

It feels like it'll never get warm in Western New York. But before you know it we will be packing vehicles for camping trips. Check out these places first!. Summer will be here before you know it. There's a good chance that you're already starting to make plans for summer weekends camping around a fire out in the woods. If you're an outdoor person - you like to fish and hunt, or just camp for a weekend or two, you want to make sure you've got some of the best gear possible. There's nothing worse than going camping and not having the stuff you need. So where do you go to get it?
CARS
96.1 The Breeze

This is Your Last Chance to Snowmobile in NY State

With warmer temperatures on the horizon, the month of March will be your last chance to get out on all of the snowmobile trails in Western New York. With temperatures forecast to be pushing the 60-degree mark this weekend, the amount of quality snowmobiling days is coming to an end for the season in New York State. Earlier this week, the State announced the last of its free snowmobile weekends for the month of March.
SPORTS
Aspen Daily News

Brandon: Head on a swivel: Time for the tentative shift toward spring

Tomorrow marks this ski season’s 100th day. That may not be on your radar, but with that comes a sharp descent toward the end of ski season. Winter here is lengthy, but the move to March is a turning point for more fun in the sun, something at which Aspen is still quite good.
ASPEN, CO
Distinctly Montana

Ice Sailing on the Canyon Ferry Reservoir

Canyon Ferry Lake is frozen again, a silver mirror reflecting miles of quiet pine forest. The wind blowing in from the north has brought freezing temperatures, and a group of adventurers have been eagerly anticipating this day. It’s late December and the ice is finally thick enough. David Gluek throws on one more warm layer, pulls on a pair of gloves, and steps into his 30-foot Skeeter: a T-shaped burgundy craft with a long, horizontal plank at the back. There are two runners on either side of the plank and a runner at the bow that allow the boat to skim across the ice. He points his nose to the wind and he’s off, gliding across the frozen plane at a comfortable 50 miles an hour.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Surprise Independent

Registration open for spring break tennis camp

The Surprise Tennis and Racquet Complex is now registering for Spring Break Tennis Camp, which will be held during the week of March 14 to 18. The three-day camp is designed for ages 7 to 18 who want to develop or improve their tennis skills during spring break. All levels are welcome.
SURPRISE, AZ
RideApart

Revzilla's Get On! ADV Fest To Offer Two Adventures In 2022

Are you itching to get out and explore all kinds of cool stuff in 2022? If adventure riding at any level is your game, then you’ll be excited to know that Revzilla’s Get On! ADV Fest has two upcoming events on the calendar. One’s in California’s beautiful Mojave Desert in April, while the other is in South Dakota’s legendary Black Hills in July.
CALIFORNIA STATE
98.1 The Hawk

New York Dedicating Over $4 Million To Improve Snowmobile Trails

If you love hitting the New York's snowmobile trails every winter, then we have some good news for you. Governor Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday that registration is being waived for all out-of-state snowmobilers. These promotional weekends include March 5-6th and March 12-13th. During these dates, all insured out-of-sate and Canadian snowmobilers can ride New York's trails without in-state registration.
POLITICS
The Grand Rapids Press

Crystal Mountain spring ski events include cardboard sled races, snow kayaking, slush cups

THOMPSONVILLE, MICH. -- Warmer days are on the way, but you don’t have to put away your ski gear just yet. This month, Crystal Mountain will be marking the end of another ski season with March at the Mountain, featuring entertainment and special events that include celebrations for Mardi Gras, St. Patrick’s Day, Spring Carnival and a “Retro Weekend.”
THOMPSONVILLE, MI

