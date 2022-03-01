B/G Tennis | GAMEDAY vs Ocoee Knights

For three innings, Opening Day for the Lee County baseball team couldn’t have gone any better. The young Yellow Jackets played like old hands, with Dylan Kelly driving in three runs on a home runs and a double, and starting pitcher Walker McDuffie handcuffing the visiting Northwood Chargers in each of the first three frames. However, the visitors got their bats going in the middle of the game, and rallied to beat Lee 7-5 Tuesday night.

LEE COUNTY, NC ・ 18 HOURS AGO