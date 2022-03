When Dean VanSchoiack looks up at the sky, he sees more than birds and clouds. He sees a violation of privacy or at least the potential of one. The state representative filed a bill in Jefferson City that would prohibit any private individual or government employee from using a drone or unmanned aircraft to take photographs or video without a property owner’s consent. House bill 1619 passed out of two committees and awaits action on the House floor.

