Purple sprouting broccoli, buttermilk & blue cheese soup

Dear Heloise: My sister-in-law suggested that instead of using an egg to dip chicken and vegetables in before breading them, that I use buttermilk. Since my 5-year-old son is allergic to eggs, I decided to give it a try, and it really improved the flavor of everything I breaded. My sister-in-law and her husband love to hunt small game birds, and she soaks them in buttermilk overnight to remove the gamey flavor. I asked her where she learned this trick and she said, “From Heloise, of course.” Thanks, Heloise, for all of your great hints! — Ella T., Coos Bay, Oregon.

RECIPES ・ 4 DAYS AGO