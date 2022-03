BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Fruit flies are the annoyance of any homeowner. Here’s how to get rid of them for good. One of the most common household pests is the fruit fly. It can seem like no matter what steps you take, there’s always one buzzing around. Aside from being a nuisance, they can carry dangerous bacteria which, if left on uneaten food, could easily get you sick.

ANIMALS ・ 18 HOURS AGO