Major League Baseball has canceled each team’s first two series of the 2022 regular season due to the ongoing MLB lockout, commissioner Rob Manfred announced Tuesday. The Red Sox were scheduled to play both their first two series at Fenway Park. Boston was scheduled for three games against the Rays (March 31, April 2-3), then three games against the Orioles (April 4-6).

