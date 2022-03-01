ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wall Township, NJ

Planners OK Target store at former Kmart site on Route 35

By Corey Rothauser
Star News Group
Star News Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e6qJh_0eSEvlt700

WALL TOWNSHIP— The planning board Monday approved a resolution to permit the construction of a Target store at the vacated Kmart site on Route 35.

The conversion of the site is expected to be accomplished sometime this spring, according to a schedule put forth in December by Nathan Golin, Target’s architect for the project.

The building, located in the HB-120 Old Mill redevelopment zone, on block 88, lots 4 and 5, will consist of 193,459 square feet of gross leasable area.

The shopping center is 17.45 acres or 760,209 square feet, with a lot width of 500 feet and a depth of 650 feet.

During its Dec.20, 2021 meeting, the planning board discussed issues that included the installation of new signage, performance of site work on an existing loading dock enclosure, and the addition of new drive-up stalls needed for the Target store’s operation.

WALL TOWNSHIP- The planning board Monday approved a resolution to permit the construction of a Target store at the vacated Kmart site on Route 35. The conversion of the site is expected to be accomplished sometime this spring, according to a schedule put forth in December by Nathan Golin, an architect and designer employed by Target for the project.
