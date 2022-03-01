ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Cost of commuting hiked as new rail fares implemented

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kWfJB_0eSEuTqI00
Financial News

The largest rise in rail fares in nearly a decade has added more than £100 to the cost of many annual season tickets.

Analysis of fares by the PA news agency shows commuters have been hit hard by the price increase of up to 3.8% in England and Wales.

The Government has been accused of adding to the cost-of-living crisis following the hike in fares.

Examples of increases in season ticket prices include:– Woking to London: Up £136 to £3,664.– Liverpool to Manchester (any route): Up £104 to £2,864.– Gloucester to Birmingham (any route): Up £168 to £4,636.– Neath to Cardiff: Up £68 to £1,920.

Paul Tuohy, chief executive of pressure group Campaign for Better Transport (CBT), claimed the fare rise “will do nothing” to ease the cost-of-living crisis, help the economy or tackle climate change.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25XiFJ_0eSEuTqI00
(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

He said: “If this Government is serious about shrinking transport’s carbon footprint and growing the economy, it must do more to address the high cost of public transport by prioritising fares reform, introducing more contactless and pay as you go ticketing, and providing a better value flexible commuter ticket to cater to the millions of new hybrid workers.”

CBT calculated it will take seven weeks for a full-time worker in Brighton earning an average salary to pay for their annual season ticket.

A commuter travelling from York into Leeds will have to work for five weeks, while it will take six weeks for a worker travelling from Burton upon Trent, Staffordshire, into Birmingham.

Tutor Megan Loft, 32, who was at Paddington station, told PA: “If services were improving, less people would be as angry.

“The service is only getting worse and prices are increasing. Why?

“I have family in Brighton and Manchester and it is going to be harder to visit them.”

The UK, Scottish and Welsh governments set the cap on rises in regulated fares, which are around half of tickets such as season tickets and off-peak returns on long-distance journeys.

They decided to match this year’s figure with the Retail Prices Index (RPI) measure of inflation for July 2021, which was 3.8%.

This is the steepest increase since January 2013, according to figures from industry body the Rail Delivery Group (RDG).

Fares went up in Scotland on January 24.

Train operators traditionally controlled increases in unregulated fares, but governments have much more influence on their decisions after spending billions of pounds to take on their financial liabilities during the coronavirus pandemic.

A Department for Transport (DfT) spokesman said it has “protected passengers” by delaying the fares rise until two months later than normal, and setting a cap which is “well below current inflation rates”.

Latest figures show RPI in January was 7.8%.

The DfT spokesman added: “We must now look to recoup some of the £14 billion which was spent to keep vital services running throughout the pandemic in a way that is fair for all taxpayers.

“By striking this balance, we will be able to encourage people back on to trains whilst funding the necessary improvements and unprecedented investment that will benefit all those who use our railways.”

Operators are still working to restore all the services cut in December and January amid huge staff shortages due to the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Demand for rail travel is around a third below pre-coronavirus levels.

Anthony Smith, chief executive of passenger watchdog Transport Focus, said it is “crucial the rail industry delivers a punctual and reliable service”.

Hours after the higher fares were introduced on Tuesday morning, Network Rail said a suspected power supply failure caused a “complete loss of signalling” in Ashtead, Surrey.

This caused major disruption to Southern and South Western Railway services during the morning rush hour.

Rail fares in Northern Ireland are set by state-owned operator Translink, which does not use RPI.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Rail fares rise ‘couldn’t come at a worse time’

The Government has been accused of adding to the cost of living crisis following the largest rise in rail fares for nearly a decade. Train passengers in England and Wales face an increase in fares of up to 3.8% from Tuesday. This is the steepest increase since January 2013, according...
TRAFFIC
newschain

China plans Premier League blackout this weekend over Ukraine support

China is set to block coverage of Premier League matches this weekend over the competition’s show of support for Ukraine. The Premier League released a statement on Wednesday saying it “wholeheartedly rejected” the Russian invasion and expressed its intention to show solidarity with Ukraine in various ways across this weekend’s 10-match programme.
UEFA
newschain

Rail conductors’ strike to disrupt train services on Sunday

A rail operator is warning of disruption to services on Sunday because of a fresh strike by conductors in a dispute over pay. Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) on TransPennine Express (TPE) will walk out for 24 hours, with further weekend stoppages planned until June. The...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Highest rail fare rise in nine years takes effect

The highest train fare rises for nine years have come into force for rail travellers in England and Wales. Regulated fares in England and Wales will rise by up to 3.8%. They cover around half of fares and include season tickets on most commuter routes. Labour condemned what it called...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuting#Rail Travel#Rail Service#Commuter#Cbt#Scottish#Welsh
The Independent

Rail fares rise in England and Wales – along with strikes and engineering works

As a 3.8 per cent fares rise takes effect across England and Wales, many rail passengers face difficult journeys in the coming weeks.The annual increase in ticket prices for “regulated fares” – season tickets, journeys in and out of major cities and longer-distance off-peak fares – is the highest in nine years.The rise in line with the Retail Price Index (RPI) from July last year, and about half the current inflation rate of 7.8 per cent. A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “We have protected passengers by delaying these fare rises by two months and, even then, opting for a figure...
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Russian woman whose diamond dealer husband says he is on the run from Putin's hit squads is sued over £250,000 bill for fountains and garden lights at her £22m Surrey home

A Russian woman whose husband is 'apparently' on 'the Kremlin's most-wanted list' has been sued by a company which installed fountains and garden lights at her '£22 million' home in Surrey. GSL Installations says Elsina Khayrova, 33, owes nearly £250,000 for the garden installations at her mansion. Ms...
WORLD
rigzone.com

Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says

The UK government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said. The government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers – containing enough liquid gas to supply the UK for up to 12 days – from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
newschain

Man charged with murdering 20-year-old sought by police

A man has been charged with murdering a 20-year-old who police had been seeking in connection with a number of robbery offences. The Metropolitan Police said Dejour Jones, 24, was arrested on suspicion of murdering Jamie Gilbey on Thursday, and he was charged the following day. His arrest followed the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

More than 1.2 million people have fled Ukraine, UN agency says

More than 1.2 million people have left Ukraine since the fighting began, according to the UN refugee agency. More than 165,000 people left the country on Thursday, down slightly from Wednesday’s count and well under the nearly 200,000 on Tuesday, which amounted to the peak one-day outflow of people from Ukraine since the conflict began, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.
WORLD
newschain

Man admits leaving offensive Covid restrictions voicemails on MP’s office phone

A 51-year-old man has admitted leaving grossly offensive voicemails about Covid-19 restrictions on a Conservative MP’s constituency office phone. Shaun Harris pleaded guilty to three malicious communications offences after directing a tirade of foul-mouthed abuse towards Wellingborough MP Peter Bone on December 13 last year. Northampton Magistrates’ Court heard...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Ukrainian-born pop duo Bloom Twins launch fundraising event

A music and arts event has been launched by pop duo the Bloom Twins and the founder of Secret Cinema to raise money for Ukraine. The Ukrainian-born pop group – made up of twin sisters Anna and Sonia Kuprienko – have joined forces with Secret Cinema’s Fabien Riggall to organise the Night For Ukraine.
CHARITIES
newschain

Nato boss warns no-fly zone over Ukraine might expand war

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said the military organisation will not police a no-fly zone over Ukraine and is warning that such a move could end in a widespread war in Europe. Speaking on Friday after chairing a meeting of Nato foreign ministers, Mr Stoltenberg said “we are not going to...
MILITARY
newschain

Fire put out at nuclear plant but Russian onslaught in Ukraine continues

No radiation was released from a Russian attack at Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant in Ukraine and firefighters have extinguished a blaze at the facility, UN and Ukrainian officials said, as Russian forces pressed their campaign to cripple the country despite global condemnation. The International Atomic Energy Agency’s director-general,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

£6m raised for Ukraine appeal in Scotland in under 24 hours

Charities have thanked people for donating to the Disasters Emergency Committee appeal for Ukraine after it raised more than £6 million in Scotland in under 24 hours. The funds will help member charities urgently respond to the crisis and provide people caught up in the conflict with shelter, food, water and medical support.
CHARITIES
newschain

Labour outlines plans to root out Russian ‘dirty money’ in Scotland

Labour’s shadow Scottish secretary has detailed measures to root out Russian money in the UK in response to the invasion of Ukraine. Speaking at the Scottish Labour conference in Glasgow, Ian Murray said his party supports the work of the UK Government in sanctioning oligarchs linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin, but he urged ministers to go further.
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
121K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy