Much like fellow stout NFL pass rusher Chandler Jones, two-time Super Bowl winner Von Miller will lead the charge in 2022 NFL free agency for anyone interested in opening up their pocketbook to pay big money for a dominant force off of the defensive edge. The bottom line is rumors of Miller's demise were greatly exaggerated. The future Hall of Fame linebacker answered his unexpected trade from his beloved Denver Broncos to the Los Angeles Rams by going on a tear to finish the season en route to hoisting his second Lombardi Trophy, putting himself in position to cash in big this offseason.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO