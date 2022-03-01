ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Aid, weapons and volunteer fighters needed in Ukraine, says UK community group

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CONhz_0eSEuBCS00

Ukraine needs aid, military assistance and volunteers “to fight these Russian troops”, according to members of the country’s diaspora living in the UK.

Andrew Duda, Wolverhampton branch chairman of the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain (AUGB), said there had already been a “dreadful” cost to the Russian invasion, which has seen Ukrainians killed, injured or sent fleeing from their homes while destruction was brought to their towns and cities.

Mr Duda, who was born in Wolverhampton in the West Midlands to Ukrainian parents, has about a dozen cousins, including aunts and uncles, in Lviv in the country’s west near the Polish border.

The city, which has so far been spared the very worst of Russian air and artillery strikes, has become a transport hub for refugees heading westwards, fleeing the heavy fighting to the east and south.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SiwRq_0eSEuBCS00
Andrew Duda, Wolverhampton branch chairman. (AUGB Wolverhampton branch/PA)

Mr Duda said: “I’ve been in contact with my family in Lviv, but that’s pretty quiet at the moment.

“There’s been some bombings of strategic areas but generally speaking it’s been left alone.

“Its where the refugees are coming in, and heading to the border with Poland.

“It’s scary, extremely scary.”

Ukraine’s enforced transformation into a battleground is far cry from the last time Mr Duda was in the country in 2013, when he celebrated the nation’s Independence Day weekend.

The 58-year-old also said he had “had some phone calls” from people in the UK wanting to travel to fight the Russians in Ukraine, but had referred them to the embassy in London.

What I really want is for this military assistance; in weapons and in people who want to fight for Ukraine to go out there.

He said: “Anybody that does want to fight, we’ve been told to advise them to contact the Ukrainian embassy in London.

“I’m not sure what the procedure is once people get to the embassy, but that’s what we’ve been told.”

He added: “It feels personal – very much so.

“My immediate concern is for the welfare of Ukrainian citizens, and for what our cities will look like after this is over – destroyed, basically.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eZrUL_0eSEuBCS00
(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

“They are destroying people’s homes, so they’ll have nothing to go back to.

“But what I really want is for this military assistance; in weapons and in people who want to fight for Ukraine to go out there.

“I really want to see that happen, so they we can fight off these Russian troops.”

Mr Duda said there were many avenues for people to donate and help out, adding the AUGB’s own Help Ukraine Emergency Appeal on GoFundMe had already raised more than £1 million.

He added: “We are taking donations directly at the club, but we could get overwhelmed with it as well, so we are also directing people to the British and Polish Red Cross.”

People can make a donation to the AUGB’s appeal at www.gofundme.com/f/helpukraine.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

More than 1.2 million people have fled Ukraine, UN agency says

More than 1.2 million people have left Ukraine since the fighting began, according to the UN refugee agency. More than 165,000 people left the country on Thursday, down slightly from Wednesday’s count and well under the nearly 200,000 on Tuesday, which amounted to the peak one-day outflow of people from Ukraine since the conflict began, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Volunteers#Great Britain#Augb#Polish#Russians
The Independent

‘Putin won’t know who to hit back’: Sean Hannity wants Nato to secretly bomb Russian convoy heading to Kyiv

Fox News commentator Sean Hannity wants Nato countries to bomb a 40-mile-long convoy of Russian troops that is rapidly approaching the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, even though experts — and Vladimir Putin — warn that such a strike could cause a dramatic escalation and even touch off nuclear war.“If we can see on satellite imagery where the convoy is, I don’t know, maybe some smart country, maybe Nato might take some of their fighter jets, or maybe they can use some drone strikes, and take out the whole damn convoy,” Hannity said. “Then nobody takes credit for it, then...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Red Cross
Country
U.K.
Country
Russia
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
121K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy