Favour Nerrise wanted to be a brain surgeon when she was 10 but was conflicted. "Brain surgery looks cool. But how can we make surgical tools better?" she recalls thinking. With the help of her mother, Nerrise searched online for robotics tutorials, training videos, and local competitions. Initially, she found VEX Robotics and First LEGO League, two organizations that promote STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) education. Nerrise also came across the National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE), a nonprofit with the mission of increasing the number of Black engineers.

