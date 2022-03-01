ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stratford, CT

Stratford medical office property is acquired

By Phil Hall
WestfairOnline
WestfairOnline
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Aspect Health, a real estate adviser and investor/developer, has acquired 2909 Main St. in Stratford for an undisclosed...

westfaironline.com

WestfairOnline

ID Products relocates from Bridgeport to Shelton

Identification Products Corp. (ID Products), a Bridgeport-based provider of product identification and packaging requirement solutions for multiple industries, is relocating to 1 Parrott Drive, a 102,000-square-foot flex/industrial property in Shelton. The company has signed a 40,000-square-foot lease. Avison Young represented ID Products while David Adams Realty Inc. represented the landlord,...
SHELTON, CT
WestfairOnline

Two Bridgeport multifamily properties sell for $11.2M

Northeast Private Client Group’s Shelton-based Metro North Investment Sales Team has coordinated the sale of two multifamily properties in Bridgeport for a combined sum of $11.2 million. Westnor Apartments (pictured here), a three-story, 57-unit, 45,121-square-foot property at 45 Monroe St., sold for $8.1 million. Stockbridge Capital of West Hartford...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WestfairOnline

CAREGIVER AWARD

Home caregiver Joyce Brown of Vernon, Connecticut, was awarded a $5,000 check from her employer, Assisted Living Services Inc. (ALS) in Westport for providing exceptional client care for the month of September 2021. The award was delayed because of the pandemic, but brought much elation nonetheless when presented to her at the home of her…
WESTPORT, CT
WestfairOnline

Houlihan Lawrence acquires Neumann Real Estate

Rye Brook-based Houlihan Lawrence has acquired Neumann Real Estate, a brokerage based in Ridgefield and New Fairfield. The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Founded in 1969 by Harry and Lorraine Neumann, the company is led by the family’s second generation – Chip, Russ, Jeff, Bob, and Shaylene...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
WestfairOnline

Waveny LifeCare Network opens school for nursing professionals

Waveny LifeCare Network has launched its Certified Nurse Aide (CNA) and Home Health Aide (HHA) School at 3 Farm Road in New Canaan. The new initiative was created to recruit and train nursing professionals through a six-week training, apprenticeship and mentoring program. According to the company, participants will immediately begin earning a salary plus benefits, and those who complete the training program will receive a Connecticut Certified Nurse Aide certificate and transition to a full-time position within the network.
NEW CANAAN, CT
WestfairOnline

Connecticut gains $95M in new Purdue Pharma settlement

Attorney General William Tong has announced that Connecticut will receive approximately $95 million as part of a $6 billion multistate settlement arrangement with Stamford-headquartered Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family, the company’s founders. According to a statement issued by Tong’s office, the settlement is 40% more than the previously...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WestfairOnline

Wegmans to open first Connecticut supermarket in Norwalk

Wegmans Food Markets Inc. is planning to open its first Connecticut location in Norwalk. The two-level store will be approximately 95,000 square feet and will also include a multi-level parking garage. A timeline for construction and opening has not yet been determined, as the company is currently seeking municipal approvals for the project.
NORWALK, CT
WestfairOnline

Groundbreaking expected for Rye Brook senior project

The developer of a senior living facility at 900 King St. in Rye Brook hopes to be able to conclude a five-year approval process and break ground this summer, a source involved in the project has told the Business Journal. The applicant for the project is Rye King Associates LLC, which has an address at the Manhattan offices of real estate company George Comfort & Sons Inc.
RYE BROOK, NY
WestfairOnline

Treasurer Wooden divests Connecticut’s pension funds of Russian assets

State Treasurer Shawn T. Wooden has announced that he is divesting Connecticut’s state pension funds of all Russian-owned assets. Wooden’s office is the sole trustee of the state’s retirement funds, known collectively as the Connecticut Retirement Plans and Trust Funds (CRPTF). The total CRPTF holdings are valued at more than $47 billion and its Russia-domiciled investments are worth more than $218 million in equity and fixed income.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WestfairOnline

Estate on Darien’s Brush Island sells for $6M

A Roger Bartels-designed estate with a private beachfront on Darien’s Brush Island closed on Feb. 25 for $6 million. The 0.86-acre property at 29 Brush Island Road includes a 5,600 square-foot home has five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms, with views of Holly Pond and Long Island Sound and 285 feet of private beachfront. Architect Bartels cited the 16th century Chateau de Chenonceau in France as the inspiration for this design, which was constructed in 2000.
DARIEN, CT
WestfairOnline

Wellness center planned for Mount Saint Mary College campus

Mount Saint Mary College is partnering with Mid Hudson Construction Management (MHCM) on the creation of a wellness center at its Newburgh campus. The Desmond Center for Community Engagement and Wellness will provide medical and educational services for underserved individuals and families, including the uninsured. The center is being funded in part by grants from the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation and New York State’s Higher Education Capital. Once completed, the college expects the center to serve more than 4,000 residents per year.
NEWBURGH, NY
WestfairOnline

Ex-payroll manager for home health care company pleads guilty to tax fraud

The former payroll manager for a Stratford home health care company has pleaded guilty to tax fraud in relation to a scheme that lasted four years. Innis Frederick, who now resides in Saint Cloud, Florida, worked for Equinox Home Care, LLC (EHC) in Stratford. The company was originally established as a partnership between Frederick’s sister, Theresa Foreman, and another individual. In September 2012 the partnership ended, and Foreman was obligated by a court order to make payments to her partner for the purchase of the partner’s interest in EHC.
STRATFORD, CT
WestfairOnline

PLAYHOUSE ELECTS FIVE TO BOARD

Five new members were elected to the Board of Trustees at Westport Country Playhouse in Westport. Led by Chair Ania Czekaj-Farber of Westport, the new trustees include Tom Coppola of New York City, executive producer at SpotCo, Broadway’s leading live entertainment advertising agency in the tristate area and Chicago, and founder and CEO of Party…
WESTPORT, CT
WestfairOnline

NEW CHIEF NURSING OFFICER AT MEDICAL CENTER

Mark Pohar has been appointed chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services at Saint Joseph’s Medical Center in Yonkers. He has more than 30 years experience in a wide range of health care organizations from acute care, long-term skilled rehabilitation to behavioral health. Most recently he was executive director of Margaretville Hospital…
YONKERS, NY
WestfairOnline

Ravdeep Chanana named managing director at Westport’s Gemspring Capital

Gemspring Capital, a Westport-based middle-market private equity firm, has promoted Ravdeep Chanana to managing director. Chanana joined Gemspring in 2017 as a vice president and was promoted to principal two months later. The company credited him with helping to source and execute new investment opportunities across a variety of industries, and he serves on the boards of several Gemspring portfolio companies, including JTI, Radancy and Shrieve.
WESTPORT, CT
WestfairOnline

PLASTIC SURGERY CHIEF APPOINTED

Westchester Medical Center, the flagship hospital in the Westchester Medical Center Health Network (WMCHealth) in Valhalla recently appointed Edmond Ritter, M.D., as chief of reconstructive and plastic surgery for the network as well as its Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital, where he is working in collaboration with specialists in pediatric reconstructive and plastic surgery. He possesses…
VALHALLA, NY
WestfairOnline

Legal records February 28, 2022

The Business Journals offer the only comprehensive source of legal records for Westchester County and Fairfield County. Download the files below to access this week’s new business filings, court cases, judgments, deeds, foreclosures, leases, liens, lis pendens, mortgages and patents. Download as a DOC file: Fairfield County Download as a DOC file: Westchester County Download…
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
WestfairOnline

