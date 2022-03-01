Stratford medical office property is acquired

The former payroll manager for a Stratford home health care company has pleaded guilty to tax fraud in relation to a scheme that lasted four years. Innis Frederick, who now resides in Saint Cloud, Florida, worked for Equinox Home Care, LLC (EHC) in Stratford. The company was originally established as a partnership between Frederick’s sister, Theresa Foreman, and another individual. In September 2012 the partnership ended, and Foreman was obligated by a court order to make payments to her partner for the purchase of the partner’s interest in EHC.

