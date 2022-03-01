ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Target soars after comparable sales dazzle in holiday quarter

By Clark Schultz
Seekingalpha.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTarget Corporation (NYSE:TGT) soared in early trading on Monday after sailing past comparable sales expectations with its Q4 earnings report. Comparable sales rose 8.9% during the quarter on top of 20.5% increase a year ago. Digital sales growth rose 9.2% during the quarter. Operating...

seekingalpha.com

