Are You Prepared If A Disaster Strikes Your Home?

DENVER (CBS4) – It’s a snow day for much of Colorado as the second part of a winter storm crosses the state. Off and on bands of light to moderate snow are expected to last into Sunday evening. After the snow bands come to an end, scattered pockets of flurries and light snow showers could persist well into the night, especially in and near the mountains. Accumulations are tough to nail down today because of a few factors. The first is the banded nature of this snowfall. If bands develop and don’t move then we’ll see some higher totals. But overall...

DENVER, CO ・ 40 MINUTES AGO