Are You Prepared If A Disaster Strikes Your Home?

(BPT) - Every year, severe thunderstorms lead to hail-damaged roofs, wind-damaged garage doors and, all too often, structural damage that forces people from their homes. While you can't stop a thunderstorm, you can prepare for one. The Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS) encourages Americans to take steps...
NEW PHILADELPHIA — No injury was reported from a fire that destroyed a house at 240 Sixth St. NE and damaged the home next door on Sunday morning.
The house in which the fire originated was demolished because it was not safe to enter, thus preventing firefighters from extinguishing hot spots, according to Fire...
Ever want to own a lighthouse? If you said yes, then you are a true Michigander. We've all been inside one Michigan lighthouse at one point, but could you imagine being the proud owner of a lighthouse?. You'd Have A Lighthouse, Keepers Home & The Island. Listen, I wouldn't even...
Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | More
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Much of the Twin Cities is digging out after an overnight snowfall left from 4 to 6 inches in parts of the metro area, and made travel conditions Sunday morning quite chancy.
The Minnesota State Patrol said that, from 9 p.m. Saturday through 11 a.m. there were 92 crashes statewide, 11 of which involved injury. There were also 92 spinouts or vehicles off the road and three semi trucks that jackknifed.
As of 12:30 p.m., Minneapolis and St. Paul have both declared a snow emergency to go into effect Sunday evening at 9 p.m. Here...
PANAMA CITY, Fla. — (AP) — Firefighters and emergency workers battled two massive wildfires Sunday in an area of the Florida Panhandle that was still recovering from destruction caused by a Category 5 hurricane more than three years ago. The 8,000-acre (about 3,237 hectare) Bertha Swamp Road fire...
DENVER (CBS4) – It’s a snow day for much of Colorado as the second part of a winter storm crosses the state. Off and on bands of light to moderate snow are expected to last into Sunday evening. After the snow bands come to an end, scattered pockets of flurries and light snow showers could persist well into the night, especially in and near the mountains.
Accumulations are tough to nail down today because of a few factors. The first is the banded nature of this snowfall. If bands develop and don’t move then we’ll see some higher totals. But overall...
Comments / 0