'Disgusting' Florida Foster Dad Busted For Sick Videos

Florida Foster Dad Florida Sheriff

A Florida Foster dad is behind bars for what the Sanford, Florida Police Chief called ‘disgusting’ acts. Cops say, Justin Dwayne Johnson, Sr. was arrested as part of an ongoing pornography and sex abuse investigation.

Child Protective Services has already removed five foster children under the 47-year-old man’s care.

Police say the investigation started back on January 28, when someone contacted authorities to report a possible case of child pornography.

During the investigation, investigators discovered multiple hidden cameras throughout Johnson’s home and seized multiple computers and phones.

What they found on those devices was horrifying – thousands of photos and videos of child porn and sexual abuse of children of all ages.

Authorities issued an arrest warrant for Johnson back on February 15 and arrested him in Orlando, Florida on child pornography charges.

Sanford Police Chief Cecil Smith said, “Johnson's arrest really marked the beginning of what will be a long and gut-wrenching investigation. The amount of data that investigators have to comb through will take months and a significant amount of manpower. Our initial priority was getting this depraved, sick individual off the streets. We will now continue to focus on strengthening the investigation and identifying the many victims of his disgusting acts.”

Police ask that anyone who thinks they could have been victimized by Johnson or anyone with information on this case to contact the SPD or Crimeline at 800 423-TIPS (8477).