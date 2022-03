Alabama has earned its place on the silver screen. Plenty of movies we know and love were set in Alabama or filmed in the state, and some of them have been huge moneymakers. Here are 18 movies with Alabama ties that earned big bucks, according to Box Office Mojo by IMDB Pro. All figures mentioned below were pulled from the Box Office Mojo website, which “tracks box office receipts both domestically and internationally,” or from IMDB.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO