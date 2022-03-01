ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Affton, MO

Nine Mile Garden food truck park opens for 2022 with a Fat Tuesday event

By Joe Millitzer
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z82tN_0eSEr2ad00

AFFTON, Mo. – Nine Mile Garden opens for its third season today. The food truck garden on Gravois Road in Affton will celebrate with a Fat Tuesday-themed event featuring beads, a Mardi Gras-themed cocktail menu, and live music by Hosteen and the Aztechs .

The food trucks are open daily for lunch from eleven to two and for dinner from five to nine. Brunch is available on Sundays from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm.

