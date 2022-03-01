ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkshire County, MA

Some Berkshire Motorists are Putting Kids at Risk By Ignoring This Law

By Jesse Stewart
 3 days ago
We have been talking plenty about unique and little-known laws lately. One law that is pretty well known and that some Berkshire County folks have been ignoring as of late is a school bus-related law. The reason this topic deserves attention is that I'm seeing more and more motorists in Berkshire...

