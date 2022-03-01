ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Teacher suspended for showing picture of bin Laden as Prophet Mohammed

By John Lynch
 3 days ago

A school teacher was suspended from a Church of England school after the teacher showed a picture of Osama bin Laden as the Prophet Mohammed.

According to Sky News, a concerned student raised concerns to the school about the photo.

T he Telegraph reports the picture also had the words “Last prophet in Islam” below the photo.

The school released a statement after the incident that was apologetic and said the Academy’s values are not reflected by the incident.

Some Muslims consider the showing visual depictions of all the prophets of Islam as offensive.

