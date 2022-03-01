IN BRIEF: MC Mining well placed to develop Makhado project in SA

The development of the world’s first "infinity train", which will use electric and gravitational energy to never run out of juice, has been announced by an Australian mining firm following their acquisition of an advanced engineering firm. The move pushes forward their goal of zero emissions – a difficult...
A Russian woman whose husband is 'apparently' on 'the Kremlin's most-wanted list' has been sued by a company which installed fountains and garden lights at her '£22 million' home in Surrey. GSL Installations says Elsina Khayrova, 33, owes nearly £250,000 for the garden installations at her mansion. Ms...
The UK government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said. The government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers – containing enough liquid gas to supply the UK for up to 12 days – from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said.
WASHINGTON, March 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Friday said it ordered venture capital fund Alumni Ventures Group LLC (AVG) to repay $4.7 million to affected funds and pay a $700,000 penalty for making misleading fee statements and breaching operating agreements. Without admitting or denying...
Russian stock exchange analyst Alexander Butmanov is toasting to what he is viewing as the death of the Russian stock market. Butmanov, founder of financial technology company DTI Algorithmic, appeared on a markets-centered television show only to pull out a soda and toast to the end of the market as he knows it, according to local media.
Welcome to Edition 4.34 of the Rocket Report! There is a famous quote said by Vladimir Lenin, of all people, that goes, "There are decades where nothing happens; and there are weeks where decades happen." This has been a week in spaceflight where a decade has happened with the separation of the Russian space program from the West.
New research led by the Doherty Institute has found the SARS-CoV-2 virus has the ability to momentarily accelerate its evolutionary pace, enabling variants to emerge more rapidly than other viruses. Recently published in Molecular Biology and Evolution, the team, led by University of Melbourne Dr. Sebastian Duchene, an Australian Research...
Mass vaccination is effective in reducing SARS-CoV-2 infections among vaccinated individuals. However, it remains unclear how effectively COVID-19 vaccines prevent people from spreading the virus to their close contacts. Using nationwide administrative datasets on SARS-CoV-2 infections, vaccination records, demographics, and unique household IDs, we conducted an observational cohort study to estimate the direct and indirect effectiveness of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines in reducing infections among vaccinated healthcare workers and their unvaccinated household members. Our estimates for adults imply indirect effectiveness of 39.1% (95% CI: âˆ’7.1% to 65.3%) two weeks and 39.0% (95% CI: 18.9% to 54.0%) eight weeks after the second dose. We find that the indirect effect of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines within households is smaller for unvaccinated children than for adults and statistically insignificant. Here, we show that mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines are associated with a reduction in SARS-CoV-2 infections not only among vaccinated individuals but also among unvaccinated adult household members in a real-world setting.
Roberto Montoya/Getty Images (Canva Pro license.) The price of wheat swelled to $10.28 on Tuesday, marking the highest price per bushel since 2014. Today, some economists are concerned that the global economy could soon face the largest wheat shortage in history due to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
