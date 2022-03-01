Baltimore Buzz: Fat Tuesday Voter Registration Event

The city of Rutledge will transform into a “small but special” New Orleans as residents and guests enjoy its first ever Fat Tuesday, Mardi Gras event in downtown. According to organizer Jen Buzbee, the Mardi Gras event will occur downtown on Tuesday, March 1 with activities, including live music, beginning at 5 p.m.
A decorated combat veteran and a volunteer for the deaf are set to reign as King and Queen of Carnival in New Orleans. James Reiss, III was familiar with the Rex organization from his childhood, since his grandmother, Alice Peak Reiss, designed all of Rex's costumes and floats from the mid-1950s to 1968.
Fat Tuesday is held the day before Ash Wednesday in the Christian/Catholic religion. This year Fat Tuesday is today, March 1. This day is also known as Mardi Gras in French and falls on the last day of the Carnival season which is famously celebrated in places like New Orleans, Louisiana and Rio de Janeiro in Brazil.
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — March 1, 2022 is Fat Tuesday, A.K.A Mardi Gras, A.K.A Shrove Tuesday, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The celebration marks the last day of Carnival, and it takes place the day before Ash Wednesday. It allows people to feast and celebrate in preparations for the Lent which...
CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Main Street Clinton announced Art in the Park will return on Saturday, April 2. The event will take place at Lions Club Park from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Art in the Park will feature local artists offering their artwork for sale while others will offer demonstrations. There will […]
