NFL

Source: Cowboys Could Cut, Re-Sign Anthony Brown as Kelvin Joseph Backup

Biloxi Sun Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRISCO - Anthony Brown has tried to continue playing for the Dallas Cowboys despite having a punctured lung and despite having broken ribs (twice). As we approach the March 16 start of the NFL business year, and the Cowboys needing to get under the 2022 salary cap, Anthony Brown will try...

www.sunherald.com

Biloxi Sun Herald

Report: Pittsburgh Steelers targeting former Florida State quarterback

There have been a couple of links this offseason between the Pittsburgh Steelers and free-agent quarterback Jameis Winston. A league source informed NoleGameday in February that Winston's current team, the New Orleans Saints, and the Steelers would be heavily involved with him in free agency. Pittsburgh was interested in Winston...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Cowboys ‘likely’ to release star player

The Dallas Cowboys have to find ways to free up salary cap space this offseason, and it sounds like they will part with at least one of their star players in order to do that. The Cowboys are expected to release Amari Cooper prior to the start of the new league year, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Cooper is due $20 million in guaranteed money on March 20, so Dallas will likely cut him before then.
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Plan To Re-Sign Veteran Backup Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks are hoping to keep Russell Wilson as their starting quarterback, and it appears they’d also like to retain his backup. According to Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said he wants to re-sign Geno Smith as his second-string quarterback. While Smith is currently under investigation for a DUI arrest in January, Carroll said the case “is likely to run its course this offseason.”
NFL
The Spun

Cardinals Give WR Permission To Seek Trade: Fans React

The Arizona Cardinals could be open to a trade involving a former second-round pick this offseason. NFL insider Josina Anderson spoke to Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella’s agent this Wednesday. His agent, Bradley Blank, said the Cardinals have given them permission to seek a trade. “I just spoke to...
NFL
SPORTbible

DeAndre Jordan Gets Cut By The LA Lakers Just 24 Hours After Viral Video

DeAndre Jordan has been savagely cut by the Los Angeles Lakers just one day after a video of his truly awful pass went viral online. The NBA veteran made headlines for all the wrong reasons when he decided to launch a Hail Mary pass the full length of the court during the third quarter of the Lakers' 123-95 blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Star Reportedly Dead At 40

A former Ohio State football standout and NFL player has reportedly passed away at the age of 40. According to multiple reports out of Ohio, former Buckeyes standout lineman Shane Olivea has died at the age of 40. Former Buckeyes star Bobby Carpenter reports that Olivea passed on Wednesday night.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Had 2-Word Response To Dolphins Sean Payton Trade Request

Earlier this week, an interesting story stole the NFL headlines – and continues to make noise. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk issued a report suggesting the Miami Dolphins wanted to land both Sean Payton and Tom Brady this offseason. However, that plan was scrapped following the class-action lawsuit from former head coach Brian Flores.
NFL
Biloxi Sun Herald

Baylor, Kansas to decide Big 12 title in 2 games Saturday

A look at the upcoming weekend around the Big 12 Conference:. The Big 12 regular-season title and No. 1 seed in next week's conference tournament likely will be decided by two games taking place roughly 600 miles apart on Interstate 35 on Saturday. Third-ranked Baylor (25-5, 13-4) has gone on a late-season charge that culminates with a game against Iowa State at Ferrell Center. The Bears will know what they need to do by the time they tip off because sixth-ranked Kansas (23-6, 13-4), struggling to keep pace down the stretch, plays No. 21 Texas about two hours before at Allen Fieldhouse. No. 21 Texas Tech (23-7, 12-5) swept the Bears and split with Kansas, which means the Red Raiders still have an outside shot at the No. 1 seed heading into their game at Oklahoma State.
WACO, TX
The Spun

Jackson Mahomes Speaks Out To Media: NFL World Reacts

Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Patrick Mahomes, craves the spotlight. He’ll do almost anything to get it. However, he’s not willing to deal with the consequences that often come with that course of action. Jackson took to Instagram this week complaining about how he’s portrayed by the...
NFL
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Stephen A. Smith Drama

Have you ever seen ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith truly get bested in a heated one-on-one debate with another First Take host?. Well, it happened on Wednesday morning. Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, arguably the best co-host ESPN’s ever paired with Smith, bested his new colleague in a debated about the 10 greatest NBA players of all-time.
NBA
The Spun

Former NFL Executive Predicting Only 1 Big Quarterback Trade

Several quarterbacks have been mentioned in trade rumors over the past few weeks. However, former Philadelphia Eagles president Joe Banner believes only one blockbuster deal will go down this offseason. Banner correctly predicted that Carson Wentz would be the only marquee quarterback traded in 2021. This time around, he believes...
NFL
Panama City News Herald

PREP ROUNDUP: Moss leads Marlins by Dolphins, 7-3

PANAMA CITY BEACH — Arnold freshman pitcher Cooper Moss struck out 12 batters in 5 2/3 innings to lift the Marlins (5-0) to a 7-3 victory over Mosley on Thursday night.  Moss gave up three earned runs on five hits and two walks, with Ethan Gil recording the final four outs and struck out...
BASEBALL
The Spun

A Potential Landing Spot Emerges For WR Amari Cooper

On Friday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Dallas Cowboys are expected to release star wide receiver Amari Cooper. It didn’t take long for a potential landing spot to emerge for the veteran wideout. That would happen to be the New England Patriots. “Cowboys are ‘likely’ to...
NFL
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Jason Taylor news

The Miami Hurricanes shocked the college football world back in December when they announced they were firing head coach Manny Diaz and replacing him with Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. This hiring was the first of many moves that have fans hoping that Miami can return to the football powerhouse...
MIAMI, FL

