Source: Cowboys Could Cut, Re-Sign Anthony Brown as Kelvin Joseph Backup

A look at the upcoming weekend around the Big 12 Conference:. The Big 12 regular-season title and No. 1 seed in next week's conference tournament likely will be decided by two games taking place roughly 600 miles apart on Interstate 35 on Saturday. Third-ranked Baylor (25-5, 13-4) has gone on a late-season charge that culminates with a game against Iowa State at Ferrell Center. The Bears will know what they need to do by the time they tip off because sixth-ranked Kansas (23-6, 13-4), struggling to keep pace down the stretch, plays No. 21 Texas about two hours before at Allen Fieldhouse. No. 21 Texas Tech (23-7, 12-5) swept the Bears and split with Kansas, which means the Red Raiders still have an outside shot at the No. 1 seed heading into their game at Oklahoma State.

WACO, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO