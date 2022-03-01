ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

North Carolina Man Fakes Death and is Later Arrested

SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zjWDp_0eSEpYQy00
North Carolina Man Fakes Death and is Later ArrestedScreenshot

North Carolina State News By Evan Green

A former police chief in North Carolina was arrested after faking his own death to avoid dealing with the 40 warrants that had been put out against him.

William Anthony Spivey was in Loris, South Carolina by officers, where he was reportedly living with his aunt.

Spivey tried to run away into the nearby woods, but he was caught and taken into custody by officers.

Spivey’s warrants were a result of his frequent stealing of cash, firearms, and narcotics from the police station he was the chief of.

Comments / 9

Related
SCDNReports

Florida Grandpa Arrested for Murder

72 year old man arrested for murderSCDN Graphics Department. A 72-year-old Pompano Beach man was arrested for charges related to murder. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives, BSO deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to a shooting call near the 2400 block of Northwest 12th Street in Pompano Beach.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
South Carolina State
SCDNReports

Florida Men Rob Houses Disguised as Pest Control

Florida Men Rob Houses Disguised as Pest ControlScreenshot. A group of men in Florida are wanted after posing as pest control workers and robbing multiple houses. The three men performed this scam in at least three houses in Bradenton, and were able to steal thousands of dollars worth of jewelry and money.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fakes
SCDNReports

Florida Man Dies In Single Car Crash

Driver: Jamarc Polynice, 26, 8/10/95, male, 1912 Liberty St., Hollywood (DECEASED) Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a 26-year-old male early Monday morning.
FLORIDA STATE
SCDNReports

Masked BB Gun Shooter Hits Grant Street

The BB gun bandit struck again, this time on Grant Street, and police responded to a report of drugs left behind in Mound Park. We break down the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. Under the Influence. At 3 pm, witnesses reported a man stumbling around Gallia and Campbell. Officers...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
SCDNReports

Shooting in West Portsmouth

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman reported that the 9-1-1 communication center received a call requesting an ambulance for someone who had been shot. This incident occurred on 410 Straight Fork Road in West Portsmouth, Ohio. Deputies, detectives, and emergency medical crews responded to the location, according to Sheriff Thoroughman. Upon...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
SCDNReports

Indiana Police Revive Man from Suspected Opioid Overdose

Police Revive Man from Suspected Opioid OverdoseGetty Images. The quick actions of Indiana State Police Trooper Andrew Baldwin, Trooper Dustin Powers, Miami County Sheriff’s Deputy Casey Bailey, and Converse Police Officer Troy Gornto most likely saved the life of a Peru, IN man.
PERU, IN
SCDNReports

Florida Man on Trial for Bus Stabbing

A Florida man is on trial after allegedly stabbing a bus driver to death almost three years ago. Justin McGriff is currently on trial in Tampa, and during their opening statement, the prosecution played a video of the stabbing for jurors, which was caught on the bus surveillance system.
FLORIDA STATE
SCDNReports

U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and Pennsylvania State Police Arrest Firearms Suspect

United States Marshal Martin J. Pane announced the arrest of Andre Johnson, a 28-year-old man with past addresses in Philadelphia. A Scranton police officer stopped a vehicle driven by Johnson. Although initially cooperative, Johnson later fled in his vehicle. A short time later officers spotted Johnson’s vehicle and attempted to stop it, but it fled again. Still later, officers found the vehicle crashed into a building. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed three handguns, a high-capacity magazine, and items linking Johnson to the vehicle and its contents. An arrest warrant was issued charging Johnson with carrying firearms without a license, fleeing and eluding police officers, and lesser included offenses.
SCRANTON, PA
SCDNReports

Ohio Man Charged in Murder of Community Leader

Ohio Man Charged in Murder of Community LeaderScreenshot. An Ohio man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a local Muslim community leader. John Wooden Jr. is a man from Franklinton who has been accused of murdering Mohamed Hassan Adam, who was found dead inside a van with multiple gunshot wounds.
OHIO STATE
SCDNReports

Leader of Ohio Drug Trafficking Ring Gives Court His Jaguar, Rolex, Diamonds, and Gold

Leader of Ohio Drug Trafficking RingIllustrative photo. Acting U.S. Attorney Michelle M. Baeppler announced that Korey K. Moody, 36, of Youngstown, was sentenced today by Ohio U.S. District Judge Donald C. Nugent to 12 years in prison after Moody pleaded guilty to leading a drug trafficking conspiracy that sought to distribute cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, fentanyl analogues and methamphetamine. Moody was one of nine individuals charged in a fifty-nine-count indictment with drug trafficking in North Eastern Ohio.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
109K+
Followers
4K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy