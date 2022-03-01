North Carolina Man Fakes Death and is Later Arrested Screenshot

North Carolina State News By Evan Green

A former police chief in North Carolina was arrested after faking his own death to avoid dealing with the 40 warrants that had been put out against him.

William Anthony Spivey was in Loris, South Carolina by officers, where he was reportedly living with his aunt.

Spivey tried to run away into the nearby woods, but he was caught and taken into custody by officers.

Spivey’s warrants were a result of his frequent stealing of cash, firearms, and narcotics from the police station he was the chief of.